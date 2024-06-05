RAFFLE CLOSED: Education Empowers! Raffle for Gift Cards to Yard House Restaurant (5 at $10)

Hello friends, we are raffling off these gift cards in order to support a student with a partial tuition payment for her Culinary Arts school.





Upon completion next year, she will be able to practice a solid vocation, obtain a well-paid job and secure a good future for herself and her family.





We appreciate your support as we work to provide this gift of a promising future to a wonderful young person!





This raffle ends on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at noon.





It is important to note that these gift cards expire on December 31, 2024.





With sincere gratitude,





The Education Empowers! Team