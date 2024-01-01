WCBN 60-minute Broadcast Form

This agreement is established between We Care Broadcasting Network (WCBN) and the broadcaster mentioned below. The agreement entails a 60-minute broadcast scheduled weekly for a 30-day period, automatically renewing unless cancelled by either party. The renewal incurs a cost of $240.00 and encompasses four 60-minute broadcasts within the 30-day duration.

Important Note: In the event of agreement cancellation by the broadcaster (due to non-payment), a new contract must be executed at prevailing rates.

While our endeavor is to maintain a pricing structure of $60.00 per your 60-minute preferred timeslot, WCBN reserves the right to adjust prices as necessitated. The monthly subscription is invoiced on the 1st of each month. To initiate cancellation, kindly email [email protected] at least 7 business days before the new invoice is dispatched.