Atlas Montessori High School Holiday Shop- Fundraiser
Thanksgiving Turkey - Lollipop
$5
Bring smiles to your Thanksgiving with these handcrafted turkey wrappers, each sewn and stamped to reveal a delightful, colorful sugar surprise inside. Perfect for handing out or adding charm to your table settings!
2 Turkey wrappers with lollipop for $5
Thanksgiving Nuggets- Gobble Til You Wobble
$5
Add a festive touch to your Thanksgiving with these Thanksgiving-themed Hershey Nuggets! Featuring a variety of flavors (may contain nuts), they’re perfect for sharing holiday cheer or as charming additions to your Thanksgiving table settings.
3 packages of 3 nuggets for $5.
Hot Cocoa Stocking Stuffer -Reindeer
$4
Delight in holiday cheer with this adorable reindeer-themed hot cocoa mix! Featuring premium cocoa from McSteven's, chocolate morsels, and fluffy marshmallows, it’s the perfect festive treat for party favors or stocking stuffers.
Hot Cocoa Holiday Greetings
$3
Warm up the season with these beautifully packaged hot cocoa gifts! Each includes Swiss Miss hot cocoa, fluffy marshmallows, rich chocolate, and a festive candy cane. Complete with a gift tag, they’re perfect for holiday greetings and cozy moments.
It will make a great holiday greeting for service workers, neighbors, colleagues and friends, coaches, team mates...
Snowman Chocolate - Hershey Bars
$3
These charming snowmen—crafted from 1.55 oz Hershey bars with handmade hats and scarves—are sure to bring smiles on Christmas morning. Perfect for stockings, they’re a delightful treat for kids and adults alike!
Snowman Popcorn stocking stuffer with fluffy kids gloves
$4
Add an extra touch of holiday fun with our Snowman Popcorn stocking stuffer! This 1.75 oz bag of Pop-Secret movie theater popcorn is cleverly disguised as a snowman, topped with a pair of fluffy kids' gloves as a cozy hat. Available in bright colors like pink, orange, and red, it’s an adorable treat that brings smiles and warmth!
Snowman Nuggets- 4 packages of 3
$10
Spread holiday cheer with these adorable Snowman Hershey Nuggets! Each festive snowman, complete with a little hat, is a sweet holiday greeting that’s sure to brighten anyone's day (may contain nuts).
4 packages of 3 nuggets for $10
Chocolate wreath with mini ornament
$6
This charming wreath features six Ferrero Rocher chocolates, accompanied by a mini ornament and gift tag—perfect as a thoughtful stocking stuffer or a sweet gesture for someone special this holiday season!
Snowman Stack Nuggets
$5
Share the magic of the season with our Snowman Greetings! Each set features a delightful stack of individually wrapped Hershey Nuggets (assortment may contain nuts), packaged as an adorable snowman—perfect for spreading holiday joy!
Let it snow- Bundle up- Merry Christmas
3 packs of 3
#3 packages of 3 for $5
Santa Kisses - 5 packages
$10
Spread a little holiday cheer with a bag of Santa Kisses! Perfect as a small seasonal greeting for sports teams, theater pals, colleagues, or anyone who could use a festive pick-me-up.
Joy & Love Nativity scene Hershey Snacks
$3
Gift a bag of snack-size Hershey’s chocolates, beautifully packaged with a nativity scene printed on glossy paper. This thoughtful treat makes a perfect stocking stuffer or holiday greeting for friends and family.
3D Printed Reindeer Frog
$10
This 3D-printed Reindeer Frog (4.5" long) is the perfect stocking stuffer! With its fun, wiggly legs, it’s sure to bring a smile to any child’s face this holiday season.
3D-printed Santa Frog
$10
This 3D-printed Santa Frog (4.5" long) is the perfect stocking stuffer! With its fun, wiggly legs, it’s sure to bring a smile to any child’s face this holiday season.
3D Printed Mini Dragons
$5
These 3D-printed Mini Dragons (3.5" long), in enchanting white and blue, make the perfect stocking stuffer! With their charming wiggly tails, they’re sure to bring a smile to any child on Christmas morning.
Large 3D Dragon
$40
This large blue and white 3D-printed Christmas Dragon (about 12" tail and 19.5" long overall) is a fantastic gift for any dragon lover! Unique and festive, it’s sure to make their holiday extra special.
Snowman Nuggets- 1 pack
Free
Spread holiday cheer with these adorable Snowman Hershey Nuggets! Each festive snowman, complete with a little hat, is a sweet holiday greeting that’s sure to brighten anyone's day (may contain nuts).
Hot Cocoa Gift bags - 4 for $10
$10
Warm up the season with these beautifully packaged hot cocoa gifts! Each includes Swiss Miss hot cocoa, fluffy marshmallows, rich chocolate, and a festive candy cane. Complete with a gift tag, they’re perfect for holiday greetings and cozy moments.
