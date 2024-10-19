5 year Anniversary Celebration: Vintage-themed Drag Bingo and Halloween Costume Contest!

Join DRAG for a CAUSE for an evening of spooktacular fun at our Vintage-themed Drag Bingo and Halloween Costume Contest, celebrating our 5th anniversary of serving Sweetwater County and Wyoming!

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Location: Bunning Hall, Freight Station

Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Bingo & Entertainment: 7:00 PM

Bingo Player Admission: $20.00 per person (Includes two bingo cards)

Additional Bingo Cards: $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00

Cash Bar, 50/50 Raffle, and Food Trucks on-site from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM

DJ services provided by Turn Up the Volume

Costume Contest! Come dressed in your best vintage-inspired Halloween costume for a chance to win fabulous prizes!

A portion of the proceeds from this event will directly support the Sweetwater County Youth Home.

Prizes include fantastic gifts from local merchants. No Cash prizes.

This is an all-ages event, so let's come together, have a blast, and make a difference! We can't wait to see you there!

Thank you to the URA, Park Lounge, Turn Up the Volume, food vendors, performers, allies, sponsors, donors, volunteers, and our dedicated board members for their invaluable contributions.

DRAG for a CAUSE is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting and celebrating a culture of diversity, inclusivity, equality, and empowerment for all individuals and groups.