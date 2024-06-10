Hawaii Law Enforcement High-Performance Resuscitation Train-the-Trainer Course

Registration to Griffith Blue Heart's Law Enforcement High-Performance Resuscitation Train-the-Trainer course Donated by Avive Solutions & AED Institute. Hosted by Hale Koa Hotel on 10/14-10/15 2024. Sworn Personnel Only
Registration to Griffith Blue Heart's Law Enforcement High-Performance Resuscitation Train-the-Trainer course Donated by Avive Solutions & AED Institute. Hosted by Hale Koa Hotel on 10/14-10/15 2024. Sworn Personnel Only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!