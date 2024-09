Come dance the night away with your favorite guy and your favorite Ambassador Troop #1797! Besides the obvious Taylor songs that will be in rotation, we’ll have plenty of other hits, too! Dress in your best or decide to dress as your favorite Taylor Era!





Awards given to the Best Eras Look for the following Eras: Taylor Swift Era

Red Era

1989 Era

Reputation Era

Lover Era

Midnights Era

