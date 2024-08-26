Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta & Awards Celebration 2024

General Admission. There is no assigned seating for this event but plenty of room for dancing! This ticket can be purchased on the day of the event.
Amigo Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Whats included:
Mention at the Event
Tickets Included: 2
1/4 Page Ad in our Program
Donations are not tax deductible.
Silver Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Whats included:
Mention at event as Silver Sponsor
Name/Organization Mentioned in the Program
Tickets Included: 4
1/2 Page Ad in our Program
Donations are not tax deductible.
Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Whats included:
Reserved Table for 8 people
Mention at event as Gold Sponsor
Name/Organization Mentioned in the Program
Ad on all of the LDCMC Social Media Accounts
Full Page Ad in our Program
Donations are not tax deductible.
Add a donation for Latino Democratic Club of Montgomery County
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!