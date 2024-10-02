CSDA 2024 Legal College Raffle

1 ticket for $1
$1
Includes one chance of winning
6 tickets for $5
$5
This includes 6 tickets
Includes six chances of winning
13 tickets for $10
$10
This includes 13 tickets
Includes thirteen chances of winning
30 tickets for $20
$20
This includes 30 tickets
Includes twenty chances of winning

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!