June 15 Volunteer Sign Up | BBQ, Bourbon & Blues at the Ballpark

Hello! Thanks for your interest in volunteering at Valley Field! We are excited for a great summer of events and are thankful for your help. On the day of the event, please wear your volunteers tshirt if you have one already. If you don't, we will get you set up with one when you arrive! Please also wear comfortable shoes that can get dirty (the park is a construction zone!). Volunteers receive free bottled water as needed as well as two tickets to exchange for food or drink items.





Here are the jobs we need filled for this event. Please read the description and sign up for a spot you'd be comfortable in! Most jobs require a lot of standing, walking, and physical tasks





Cashier/runner

These folks work as a team of two. The cashier runs an iPad/cash register to ring up guests’s orders and take payment (cash and card). The runner gets whatever food or canned drink the customer needs and communicates to the bartender if a mixed drink is needed. They also help clean up the bar at the end of the event. This is a standing position with a fast pace. Arrive at 3:30 and end around 9:30 (event ends at 9 plus clean up time).





Bartender

The bartenders get orders from the runners and make the requested mixed drinks. We serve basics—e.g. vodka, rum, whiskey, and gin with mixers of pop, tonic, or soda water. Bartenders must be Michigan TIPS certified. They also help clean up the bar at the end of the event. This is a standing position with a fast pace. Arrive at 3:30 and end around 9:30 (event ends at 9 plus clean up time).





Barback

The barback makes runs from the bar/grill station to the cooler for more drinks, ice, hotdogs, etc. They manage cardboard break down and make laps around the park during the event to check for full trash cans. They also help clean up the bar at the end of the event. This is a standing position with opportunity for some sitting. Arrive at 3:30 and end around 9:30 (event ends at 9 plus clean up time).





Grill

Two people work here—one does the grilling (this is a very hot job!) and one wraps hotdogs (must wear gloves). They help clean up the grill at the end of the event. This is a standing position. Arrive at 3:30 and end around 8:30 (event ends at 9 and we tend to close/clean up the grill about 45 minutes early).





Merchandise table

The merch seller runs an iPad/cash register to ring up and take payment (card and cash) for t-shirts, hats, socks, stickers, and more! They help clean up the merch table at the end of the event. This can be a seated position. Arrive at 3:30 and end around 8:30 (event ends at 9 and we tend to put away merch about 45 minutes early).





Gate attendants

Gate attendants welcome guests, answer questions, sell or check tickets, and check IDs and give stamps. At least one attendant must be comfortable using an iPad/cash register. This can be a seated position. Arrive at 3:30 and end around 7:30 (we will stop checking/selling tickets at that time).





50/50 raffle

Two people work together as 50/50 managers. These folks sell raffle tickets, help guests record their contact information, and advertise the raffle. A smile and big energy are very helpful here to get guests excited about raising funds for the ballpark. This is a combination seated/standing position—there will be a 50/50 table, but the workers are also encouraged to roam the ballpark and sell directly to guests. Arrive at 3:30 and end around 8:30 (event ends at 9 but we will end 50/50 early so we can announce winners!).