RPSI Recreational League SUBS 2nd Session - Summer 2024

General Information

If all spots (per skill level) are reserved, you can register as a sub at no charge on a first-come basis . This is open to both RPSI members and non-members.

Be sure to register in your skill level . You are allowed to be a sub for different time slots , but only for one skill level. If you are uncertain what skill level to choose, please contact us at [email protected] Attn. League Manager. 2.5 - means you have limited experience playing pickleball, you can keep a short rally on the pickleball court, and you have a basic understanding of the rules of pickleball (particularly, if you can keep the score properly). You can generally hit forehands and backhands, serves, and returns but lack consistency and control. You are able to approach the non-volley zone and hit volleys, and attempt to dink but still need improvement. 3.0 - means you have experience playing pickleball, have a consistent serve and return medium-paced balls reliably. You are able to make all basic strokes but lack control when placing the ball. You attempt lobs and dinks with limited success. You sustain a short volley session at the net. You have a clear understanding of the rules of pickleball and can keep the score properly. You can adjust to differing ball speeds. 3.5 - means you are an experienced player with medium-control and placement of the ball including lobs and dinks. You can play consistently at the non-volley zone. You anticipate your opponent’s shots and attempt more shot variety. You can place the serve deep into the court. You have a full understanding of the rules and know how to correct the score. 4.0+ - means you are an experienced player with consistent control of all strokes, and placement of shots. You can play aggressively at the non-volley zone and return fast, hard volleys. You can use the dink and drop shot successfully and occasionally force errors when serving. You can use spin with success and demonstrate 3rd shot strategies. You can adjust your game style to account for opponent’s strengths/weaknesses. Moves effectively with your partner, easily switching sides and communicates when required.

. You are allowed to be a sub for , but only for skill level. If you are uncertain what skill level to choose, please contact us at Attn. League Manager. We do not guarantee any league play for subs. However, you may be asked to play every week. You will be contacted by a Team Captain to fill a spot. It is recommended that you have a flexible schedule to be a sub.

However, you may be asked to play every week. You will be contacted by a Team Captain to fill a spot. It is recommended that you have a flexible schedule to be a sub. Obviously, we cannot control the weather; however, we will offer extended play within the two weeks at the end of this session if needed.

Please bring your own paddle, outdoor balls and proper hydration.

What is "Recreational League" play?

A recreational league is a group of pickleball players that play in organized matches throughout a predetermined period of time. You will play seven games, each with a different partner and against a different pair of opponents (this is referred to as a Round Robin). All games are played to 11 (win by 2). Each league will be monitored by a "Team Captain" for their skill level. This is for recreational purposes only, no standings will be recorded and no medals awarded.