Playbill Ad Space - Rhapsody in Blue Suede Shoes

Purchase Playbill Ad Space
for St. George Dance Company’s 2024 Spring Show:
“Rhapsody in Blue Suede Shoes”
April 11, 12, 13, 2024 - Electric Theater
https://www.stgeorgedance.com/events
Why advertise with St George Dance Company:
Reach up to 900 people in just 3 nights
Support the arts in Southern Utah
Keep it local – help us promote local businesses in our community
Keep professional level dance a thriving art form in Southern Utah
Get Complimentary tickets - depending on ad package.
What your purchase goes toward:
Production Costs
Choreographer fees
Dancer stipends
- Keep ticket prices down
Community Outreach
Community Classes
Free Community Night
Master Classes