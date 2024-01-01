Logo
St George Dance company
Playbill Ad Space - Rhapsody in Blue Suede Shoes

Purchase Playbill Ad Space


for St. George Dance Company’s 2024 Spring Show:

 “Rhapsody in Blue Suede Shoes”

April 11, 12, 13, 2024 - Electric Theater


https://www.stgeorgedance.com/events


Why advertise with St George Dance Company:

  • Reach up to 900 people in just 3 nights

  • Support the arts in Southern Utah

  • Keep it local – help us promote local businesses in our community

  • Keep professional level dance a thriving art form in Southern Utah

  • Get Complimentary tickets - depending on ad package.


 What your purchase goes toward:

  • Production Costs

    • Theater and rehearsal spaces

    • Costumes

    • Sets

    • Lighting Design and Sound Engineering

  • Choreographer fees

  • Dancer stipends

  • Keep ticket prices down

  • Community Outreach

    • Community Classes

    • Free Community Night

    • Master Classes

