Fall School Picture Day Add-Ons & Photo Selection

This is an upgrade for families who already paid for their individual session.
Includes all individual photos of your child and both class photos (specific age group and full school).
This is an upgrade for families who already paid for their individual session.
Includes all individual photos of your child and both class photos (specific age group and full school).
Full Digital Package - Individual / Buddy Add-On
$55
This is an upgrade for families who already paid for their individual AND buddy session!
Includes all individual photos of your child, all buddy photos, both class photos (specific age group and full school)
This is an upgrade for families who already paid for their individual AND buddy session!
Includes all individual photos of your child, all buddy photos, both class photos (specific age group and full school)
Buddy Session Payment + Full Digital Package
$95
This is for families who only paid for an individual session but the photographer was able to snap some extra sibling/buddy shots. You do NOT have to have to purchase the images if you do not want to.
Cost includes the buddy session + the Full Digital Package offerings.
Includes all individual photos of your child, all buddy photos, both class photos (specific age group and full school)
This is for families who only paid for an individual session but the photographer was able to snap some extra sibling/buddy shots. You do NOT have to have to purchase the images if you do not want to.
Cost includes the buddy session + the Full Digital Package offerings.
Includes all individual photos of your child, all buddy photos, both class photos (specific age group and full school)
Single Digital Download
$30
Want to purchase only 1 additional image of your child or buddy session and not get a package? Purchase here to pay for the digital download of 1 additional image in your gallery.
Include the image # below. (example, CE2A6544)
Want to purchase only 1 additional image of your child or buddy session and not get a package? Purchase here to pay for the digital download of 1 additional image in your gallery.
Include the image # below. (example, CE2A6544)
Ala Carte Class Picture
$13
Your choice of 8x10 print or digital download.
If you would like to order both the class photos ala carte (by age and full school), please order 2.
Your choice of 8x10 print or digital download.
If you would like to order both the class photos ala carte (by age and full school), please order 2.
Button
$13
This is for a physical button photo of your child.
This is for a physical button photo of your child.
Add a donation for The Garden Patch Play School Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!