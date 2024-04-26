PHA Presents: Perinatal OCD - Obsessive Compulsive Disorder During the Perinatal Period

by Katherine Pica, LCSW, PMH-C





San Diego Postpartum Health Alliance is excited to welcome Katherine Pica, LCSW, PMH-C





Target Audience: Licensed psychologists and therapists, graduate students, allied mental health professionals, other providers who work with new parents and families.





Learning Objectives:





This workshop is designed to help you:

1. List the different subtypes of OCD.

2. Describe how OCD can manifest during the perinatal period.

3. Differentiate between perinatal OCD and generalized anxiety.

4. Identify an evidence-based therapy approach for perinatal OCD.





Course Level: Intermediate





Presenter: Katherine Pica, LCSW, PMH-C

With experience spanning over 18 years in the field of mental health, Katherine Pica utilizes compassion and evidence-based treatment modalities to guide individuals towards healing and resilience. Throughout her career, Katherine has worked in diverse mental health and hospital settings, including labor and delivery and the NICU, offering her a unique perspective on perinatal mental health. In addition to her work in perinatal mental health, Katherine has extensive training in OCD and Obsessive-Compulsive Related Disorders. She served as the lead OCD expert at a large clinic, where she provided guidance and consultation to over 50 therapists.





As the owner of the small group practice Resilience Counseling, Katherine specializes in OCD, Peripartum Mental Health, Trauma, and Anxiety. She incorporates an array of evidence-based methodologies into her practice, including Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and a Mindful Self-Compassion-based approach.





Continuing Education Credits





2 CEs will be available for participants who attend this event live via Zoom. Please be sure to select the corresponding CE ticket type when registering for this workshop. CEs will only be granted to participants who select the CE ticket type.





The Postpartum Health Alliance is approved by the California Psychological Association (CPA) to provide continuing professional education for psychologists. The Postpartum Health Alliance maintains responsibility for this program and its content. CPA CE credit is accepted by the Board of Behavioral Sciences for their licensees. If you are an out-of-state participant, please check with your licensing board to ensure they accept CPA CEs. To earn CE credits, you must appear on camera for the majority of the workshop so we can verify attendance, take the post-workshop evaluation survey, and provide your license number to PHA.





This workshop is approved by Postpartum Support International for CE credits for maintaining PMH certification.





Start and End Times: Workshop will begin promptly at 10 am and conclude at 12:00 pm PT. No breaks are scheduled.





Attendance Policy: CE Credit and Certificates will not be issued to those who arrive later than 15 minutes or leave early from any course scheduled time. This policy is strictly enforced to ensure compliance with CPA guidelines. Please note: CE participants' cameras must be on for a majority of the time.





PHA must verify attendance to grant CEs per California Psychological Association. Please appear on camera if you would like to earn CEs.





A video recording of the presentation will be made available upon request. Please email [email protected] to request the recording. Participants must attend live to earn CEs.





Pricing: Tickets will remain on sale until 24 hours before the event .

• Free for PHA members **

• $25 for non-members without CEs.

• $30 for non-members with CEs.





**Please note: Only PHA members may attend and receive CEs at no cost. For more information about PHA membership and eligibility, please visit: postpartumhealthalliance.org/membership.





Refund Policy: Cancellations may be subject to incidental processing fees and must be requested a minimum of 48 hours prior to the workshop or training to be eligible for a refund. Please email PHA at [email protected] to cancel your registration.





Disclosures/Conflicts of Interest: No disclosures or conflicts are known to PHA at this time.