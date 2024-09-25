Sigma Gamma Rho-Eta Rho Sigma

Sigma Gamma Rho-Eta Rho Sigma

Golden Solstice

1738 Elmwood Ave

Buffalo, NY 14207

Celebrate 102 years of sisterhood, scholarship and service to the Buffalo-Niagara community with the esteemed ladies of the Eta Rho Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., featuring the sounds of DJ TruJourney! Join us for an unforgettable celebration of our legacy and unity.

