C3 Family 8th Grade Spaghetti Dinner Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate (to be used at any Coomb's Barnyard event, Jimmy's Sprinkles Snack Shop or Merchandise from the gift shop, plus a toy tractor and a puzzle!
Starting bid
$50 Value
Includes Chick-fil-A branded items and gift cards for food items.
Starting bid
Treat your Mom, yourself, or someone else you love to this beautiful set of jewelry from Mantua Jewelers!
Part of a matching set, each item will be auctioned separately. Retail value for Bracelet $399.99
Starting bid
Treat your Mom, yourself, or someone else you love to this beautiful set of jewelry from Mantua Jewelers!
Part of a matching set, each item will be auctioned separately. Retail Value for Ring $179.99
Starting bid
Treat your Mom, yourself, or someone else you love to this beautiful set of jewelry from Mantua Jewelers!
Part of a matching set, each item auctioned separately. Retail Value for Earrings $249.99
Starting bid
Treat your Mom, yourself, or someone else you love to this beautiful set of jewelry from Mantua Jewelers!
Part of a matching set, each item will be auctioned separately. Retail Value for Necklace $199.99
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
$40 of game play credits and fun items from Dave & Busters.
Starting bid
Hand-crafted Serving Dish and Set of 4 matching plates
Starting bid
2 C3 Mugs Hand-Crafted from Pottery by Elyse.
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
810 Billiards and Bowling in Vineland offers bowling, billards, axe throwing and sports simulator starting at $30/hr. They have a full menu, party packages, Mean Mugs Ice Cream, and arcade.
Starting bid
$300 Value
Experience for 4-6 people.
Step into real-life video games to Beat The Bomb, the world's craziest team game. In the Paint, Foam or Slime Mission Experience, your team of 4–6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint Foam or Slime Bomb, or else… GET BLASTED! 1-Hour Session Choose Paint, Foam, or Slime Minimum 4 people / Maximum 6 Includes Photos and videos from the Bomb Room Ages 8 and up (See our website for time restrictions)
Starting bid
Admission for 4 valued at $116
Starting bid
Supplies valued at $80
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Mother's Day Retreat valued at $120
Starting bid
10x6 Ambrosia Maple Cutting Board engraved with the C3 Logo and handcrafted by Chris Collins.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Bunny Trail Hike with your friends and Mr. K!
Starting bid
You pull into a designated parking spot and your student comes right to you. No waiting! For a whole week!
It sounds like a dream, but it can be yours if you win this auction item.
Starting bid
The weather will be heating up soon! Win this auction to skip project block and enjoy extra recess time outside for your whole class.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!