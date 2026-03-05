Hosted by

Creativity Colaboratory Charter School

About this event

Sales closed

C3 Family 8th Grade Spaghetti Dinner Silent Auction

Pick-up location

457 Shirley Rd, Elmer, NJ 08318, USA

Gift basket from Coomb's Farm item
Gift basket from Coomb's Farm
$5

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate (to be used at any Coomb's Barnyard event, Jimmy's Sprinkles Snack Shop or Merchandise from the gift shop, plus a toy tractor and a puzzle!

Chick-fil-A Gift Basket item
Chick-fil-A Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

$50 Value

Includes Chick-fil-A branded items and gift cards for food items.

Mantua Jewelers Bracelet item
Mantua Jewelers Bracelet
$25

Starting bid

Treat your Mom, yourself, or someone else you love to this beautiful set of jewelry from Mantua Jewelers!


Part of a matching set, each item will be auctioned separately. Retail value for Bracelet $399.99

Mantua Jewelers Ring item
Mantua Jewelers Ring
$25

Starting bid

Treat your Mom, yourself, or someone else you love to this beautiful set of jewelry from Mantua Jewelers!


Part of a matching set, each item will be auctioned separately. Retail Value for Ring $179.99

Mantua Jewelers Earrings item
Mantua Jewelers Earrings
$25

Starting bid

Treat your Mom, yourself, or someone else you love to this beautiful set of jewelry from Mantua Jewelers!


Part of a matching set, each item auctioned separately. Retail Value for Earrings $249.99

Mantua Jewelers Necklace item
Mantua Jewelers Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Treat your Mom, yourself, or someone else you love to this beautiful set of jewelry from Mantua Jewelers!


Part of a matching set, each item will be auctioned separately. Retail Value for Necklace $199.99

Shoppes at Dragon Village Gift Basket item
Shoppes at Dragon Village Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

Squirrel and Bee Shop Dragon Village item
Squirrel and Bee Shop Dragon Village
$5

Starting bid

Dave and Busters Gift Basket item
Dave and Busters Gift Basket
$5

Starting bid

$40 of game play credits and fun items from Dave & Busters.

Pottery by Elyse- Pasta Serving Set item
Pottery by Elyse- Pasta Serving Set item
Pottery by Elyse- Pasta Serving Set
$20

Starting bid

Hand-crafted Serving Dish and Set of 4 matching plates

Pottery by Elyse- Set of C3 Mugs item
Pottery by Elyse- Set of C3 Mugs
$10

Starting bid

2 C3 Mugs Hand-Crafted from Pottery by Elyse.

810 Billards and Bowling item
810 Billards and Bowling item
810 Billards and Bowling item
810 Billards and Bowling
$5

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

https://810vineland.com/


810 Billiards and Bowling in Vineland offers bowling, billards, axe throwing and sports simulator starting at $30/hr. They have a full menu, party packages, Mean Mugs Ice Cream, and arcade.

Beat the Bomb Philadelphia Mission Experience item
Beat the Bomb Philadelphia Mission Experience item
Beat the Bomb Philadelphia Mission Experience
$25

Starting bid

$300 Value

Experience for 4-6 people.

https://www.beatthebomb.com/


Step into real-life video games to Beat The Bomb, the world's craziest team game. In the Paint, Foam or Slime Mission Experience, your team of 4–6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint Foam or Slime Bomb, or else… GET BLASTED! 1-Hour Session Choose Paint, Foam, or Slime Minimum 4 people / Maximum 6 Includes Photos and videos from the Bomb Room Ages 8 and up (See our website for time restrictions)

Edelman Fossil Park Admission for 4 item
Edelman Fossil Park Admission for 4
$10

Starting bid

Admission for 4 valued at $116

Appel Farm- Art Supplies item
Appel Farm- Art Supplies
$5

Starting bid

Supplies valued at $80

Appel Farm - 2 Tickets to Mothers Day Retreat item
Appel Farm - 2 Tickets to Mothers Day Retreat
$10

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Mother's Day Retreat valued at $120

C3 Cutting Board item
C3 Cutting Board item
C3 Cutting Board
$10

Starting bid

10x6 Ambrosia Maple Cutting Board engraved with the C3 Logo and handcrafted by Chris Collins.

Bunny Trail Hike item
Bunny Trail Hike
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a Bunny Trail Hike with your friends and Mr. K!

Skip the Car Line for a Week item
Skip the Car Line for a Week
$5

Starting bid

You pull into a designated parking spot and your student comes right to you. No waiting! For a whole week!


It sounds like a dream, but it can be yours if you win this auction item.

Extra Recess item
Extra Recess
$5

Starting bid

The weather will be heating up soon! Win this auction to skip project block and enjoy extra recess time outside for your whole class.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!