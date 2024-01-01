SCCoH New Beginnings Bloom 2024 Gala

Help us celebrate the success of the Transformation Life Center – Seneca County’s Emergency Homeless Shelter. Provide support to keep this shelter serving our community for years to come. Join us for an evening of food, fun, inspiration and a live auction. The event is $50 per person – this includes dinner which will offer a choice between two entrées and one complimentary drink.





This event will be held at Wickham Great Hall at Heidelberg University.





RSVP no later than Friday, April 19.





For questions call (419) 619-9345. Dress in your Best.