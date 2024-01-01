Reigning Grace Ranch
Derby Day Watch Party

28614 N 172nd st Rio Verde, Az 85263

🏇🎉 Saddle up for the Ultimate Derby Day Extravaganza! 🎉🏇


Join us for a day of Southern charm, thrilling races, and unforgettable moments at our Derby Day Watch Party – where elegance meets excitement! Here's a sneak peek into the festivities:


📅 Date & Time: May 4th 3:00pm


📍 Location: 28614 N 172nd st Rio Verde, Az 85263


🎩 Dress Code:Channel your inner Southern charm! Don your most dapper derby attire, extravagant hats, and stylish dresses. Prizes await for the Best Dressed!


🍽️ Charcuterie Delights:Kick off the day with a delectable derby inspired charcuterie board!


🌟✨ DIY Hat Elegance Station! ✨🌟Elevate your Derby Day style at our exclusive "Make Your Own Hat Bar"! Unleash your creativity and craft the perfect headpiece to complement your Derby ensemble.


