Fall Festival Sponsorship Packages & Vendor Booth Rental
Golden Champion Sponsor
$3,500
Includes:
-Three (3) tables of eight (8) / 24 tickets
-Full screen event slideshow ad
-1/4 page ad in program
-Logo on event marketing materials
-Large logo on sponsor banner at facility for the year
-Website recognition
-Two (2) social media callout posts
-Miniature horse visit (limits apply)
Autumn Trailblazer
$2,000
Includes:
-Two (2) tables of eight (8) / 16 tickets
-Half screen event slideshow ad
-Logo in program
-Medium logo on sponsor banner at facility for the year
-Website recognition
-Social media callout post
Harvest Hitchin' Post
$1,000
Includes:
-Two (2) tables of eight (8) / 16 tickets
-1/4 screen event slideshow ad
-Name in program
-Small logo on sponsor banner at facility for the year
-Website recognition
-Social media callout post
Vendor Booth
$50
Space for a table and two chairs for the duration of the event. Please bring candy for our trunk or treat!
Add a donation for Riding Unlimited
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!