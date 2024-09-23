Riding Unlimited

Fall Festival Sponsorship Packages & Vendor Booth Rental

Golden Champion Sponsor
$3,500
Includes: -Three (3) tables of eight (8) / 24 tickets -Full screen event slideshow ad -1/4 page ad in program -Logo on event marketing materials -Large logo on sponsor banner at facility for the year -Website recognition -Two (2) social media callout posts -Miniature horse visit (limits apply)
Autumn Trailblazer
$2,000
Includes: -Two (2) tables of eight (8) / 16 tickets -Half screen event slideshow ad -Logo in program -Medium logo on sponsor banner at facility for the year -Website recognition -Social media callout post
Harvest Hitchin' Post
$1,000
Includes: -Two (2) tables of eight (8) / 16 tickets -1/4 screen event slideshow ad -Name in program -Small logo on sponsor banner at facility for the year -Website recognition -Social media callout post
Vendor Booth
$50
Space for a table and two chairs for the duration of the event. Please bring candy for our trunk or treat!
