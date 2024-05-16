The John Holden Silent Auction: A Legacy of Support

Donated by: Fred J. Grigsby Jr., esteemed alumnus of Central State University, Class of '69. VISIT WEBSITE TO SEE PHOTOS: https://mysxmvacation.com/property-detail/5-chez-socolisa-at-the-cliff/ Experience the ultimate in relaxation and comfort with a stay at Chez Socolisa, a stunning 2-bedroom condominium at The Cliff at Cupecoy in beautiful St. Maarten. Here are some details about the property: Bedrooms: It has 2 bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a king-size bed. The second bedroom offers two double beds. Bathrooms: The condo includes 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Maximum Guests: 4 guests Stay: 7 Day stay, completed by 12/15/2025. Backout period of 12/17/24-1/8/25. Amenities: Guests have access to central heating, cable/satellite TV, and the condo is equipped with high-quality contemporary furnishings. There are 3 flat-screen TVs, and a custom-built A/V command center that includes Bluetooth. Facilities: The Cliff at Cupecoy features a beautiful lobby, indoor and outdoor pools, a full gym, a hot tub, and immaculate gardens and walkways. Extras: Renting Chez Socolisa also includes a complimentary car. The condo comes with a large ocean-view balcony and is within walking distance to numerous restaurants, grocery shopping, and beaches. Usage: Based on availability at the time of booking Flight is not included. Package only consists of villa.

