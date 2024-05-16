The John Holden Silent Auction: A Legacy of Support

7 Day Stay in Luxurious St. Maarten Getaway at Chez Socolisa
$1,400
Starting bid
Donated by: Fred J. Grigsby Jr., esteemed alumnus of Central State University, Class of '69.
VISIT WEBSITE TO SEE PHOTOS: https://mysxmvacation.com/property-detail/5-chez-socolisa-at-the-cliff/
Experience the ultimate in relaxation and comfort with a stay at Chez Socolisa, a stunning 2-bedroom condominium at The Cliff at Cupecoy in beautiful St. Maarten. Here are some details about the property:
Bedrooms: It has 2 bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a king-size bed. The second bedroom offers two double beds.
Bathrooms: The condo includes 2 full baths and 1 half bath.
Maximum Guests: 4 guests
Stay: 7 Day stay, completed by 12/15/2025. Backout period of 12/17/24-1/8/25.
Amenities: Guests have access to central heating, cable/satellite TV, and the condo is equipped with high-quality contemporary furnishings. There are 3 flat-screen TVs, and a custom-built A/V command center that includes Bluetooth.
Facilities: The Cliff at Cupecoy features a beautiful lobby, indoor and outdoor pools, a full gym, a hot tub, and immaculate gardens and walkways.
Extras: Renting Chez Socolisa also includes a complimentary car. The condo comes with a large ocean-view balcony and is within walking distance to numerous restaurants, grocery shopping, and beaches.
Usage: Based on availability at the time of booking
Flight is not included. Package only consists of villa.
Central State University Heritage Quilt
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Margaret 'DeeDee' Lytle
This handcrafted 68x84 inch quilt is a mosaic of Central State University's rich heritage.
New Chic in the Kitchen - Meal Prep (5 meals)
$20
Starting bid
Donated by Chef Cymone of New Chic in the Kitchen
5 Meal Prep Meals
Note: you must live locally
Women's Green Bracelet Stax
$40
Starting bid
Donated by: Robin Helene Collections
Women's Green Bracelet Stax 7.5 inches (can be adjusted)
This, elegant bracelet stack was made with green electroplated Agate stone. Accented with pavé beads, this stack is an eye-catcher! Can be worn together or separate.
Smokey Brown & Clear White Electroplated Agate 17" Necklace
$40
Starting bid
Donated by: The Robin Helene Collection
Beautiful Smokey Brown and Clear White electroplated Agate stone 17 inch long necklace with a toggle clasp for easy attachment.
Neutral Men's Bracelet Set
$40
Starting bid
Donated by: The Robin Helene Collection
This neutral men's bracelet set is size 8, but can be adjusted to your preference. The hues are very versatile and will compliment every color palette.
Top bracelet- Red Tigers Eye
Middle bracelet- Black Labradorite
Blood Dragon and Black Lava
"1887"
$50
Starting bid
Donated By: Katina Dent
Title: 1887 - pays homage to the founding year of Central State University.
Year: 2023
Medium: Acrylic and Oil Pastel on Canvas
Dimensions: 8x10 inches
Sittin' Pretty (Afro Puffs)
$100
Starting bid
Donated by: Bonita Martin
Title: Sittin' Pretty (Afro Puffs)
Dimensions: 20"x16"
Medium: Clay & Material
Pampered Chef - A Gourmet Culinary Ensemble Curated
$50
Starting bid
Donated By: Karen Brydie
The basket contains the following:
Coating Trays & Tool: If you love breaded foods, but don’t love the messy process, you can neatly and easily bread meat, fish, and veggies with the Coating Trays & Tools
Burger & Slider Press: Craft your ideal burger or slider with this versatile press.
Rolling Cookie Cutter: Create an array of cookie shapes with a simple roll.
Toaster Tongs: Safely retrieve your toast with these handy tongs.
Large Muffin Pan: Bake up a batch of your favorite oversized muffins.
Coated Utility Knife: Slice and dice with this all-purpose, non-stick knife.
9" Springform Pan: The key to flawless cheesecakes and savory quiches.
Rosemary Focaccia Bread Mix: Fill your kitchen with the aroma of freshly baked bread.
Measure-All Cup: Measure liquids and solids with accuracy and ease.
CSU Bogg Bag with charms
$100
Starting bid
Donated by Kirk and Hope Norris.
This premium package includes:
Chic and Spacious: An Extra-Large Maroon Original Bogg Bag, made from durable EVA Plastic/Rubber and measuring 19x15x9.5 inches. This stylish tote is perfect for carrying all your seaside essentials.
CSU Pride: The bag is adorned with charming CSU jibbitz, these unique charms add a personalized touch of alma mater pride to your ensemble.
Organic Elegance: A plush Turkish Beach Towel crafted from 100% organic Turkish cotton, boasting dimensions of 40"x70" for expansive comfort. The towel's rich texture and naturally dyed colors epitomize eco-friendly luxury.
Stay Hydrated in Style: A sleek CSU 30 oz Insulated Tumbler to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature, whether hot or cold, as you enjoy the sun and sand. (not pictured)
Wellness/Mindful Basket
$50
Starting bid
Donated by: Phyllis and JoJo Dickerson
Basket includes:
Spiral Notebook
Focus/Priorities Note Pad
Sleep Mask
Simple Modern Water Bottle
Beloved Vegan Body Wash: V I B E Scent
Bath Bombs: 4
Soy Candle: Grove Scent
Southern Elegance Soy Candle: Honey & Jasmine
Silk Pillowcase (tan)
Pen Set
Kneipp Bathe In Happiness Oil: 6 bottles - Joint & Muscle Arnica, Beauty Secret Aryan & Marula, Stress Free Mandarin & Orange, Relaxing Lavender, Dream Away Valerian & Hops and Eucalyptus.
"The Future"
$25
Starting bid
Donated by: Jett McQueen
Artist: Jett McQueen
Dimensions: 12x12
Medium: Acrylic Paint
A Special Auction Item: In a generous act of support, Jett has created an original art piece to be featured in our silent auction. This unique contribution from a young artist not only highlights the legacy of excellence within the CSU family but also offers a rare opportunity for attendees to own a piece of emerging artistic talent.
Spotlight on Young Talent: We are thrilled to share that Jett McQueen, a bright 1st grader and grandson to CSU alums Fontella and Derrick Brockman, has been selected to showcase his artistic talents at the MISD district art show. This recognition is a testament to the creativity and potential that our youth possess. As we come together to support the next generation of CSU students, let's celebrate the achievements of young artists like Jett, who inspire us all.
CSU TImeline of events - 1887-2003
$25
Starting bid
Donated by the late John Holden
CSU TImeline of Events - 1887-2003
Gold Frame Maroon Matting 22"x18"
Medium: Print
CSU 100 Years
$20
Starting bid
Donated by: The Late John Holden
CSU 100 Years
Black Frame with White Matting
Dimensions in Frame: 33"x22'
Medium: Print
Jeni's Ice Cream Loaded Traveler Bag
$25
Starting bid
Donated by Jeni's at The Battery
Fully Loaded Traveler Bag. The donation includes an insulated Jeni’s Traveler Bag and five pint cards that can be redeemed for five pints of the winner’s choice at their local scoop shop.
CSU Gives Back: See Description for Items
$50
Starting bid
Donated by the following:
RD Grant - CSU Wooden Door Sign
Defined by Definition - 2 CSU t-shirts (Medium and large)
Tonya Martin - gift cards - $50
Monica Gibson - Ma'am Omo Jewelry $75 gift certificate
CSU-AAA - CSU Playing Cards, CSU Tumbler, CSU Apron & CSU Decal
CSU-AAA Scholarship Committee: Chipotle Gift Cards
Wendell Garth: CSU X Large t-shirt and CSU Baseball Hat
1958 Central State University Yearbook
$25
Starting bid
Donated by the late John Holden
Vintage Yearbook Collection
Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake.
Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
1959 Central State University Yearbook
$25
Starting bid
Donated by the Late John Holden
Vintage Yearbook Collection
Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake.
Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
1971 Central State University Yearbook
$25
Starting bid
Donated by the late John Holden
Vintage Yearbook Collection
Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake.
Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
1973 Central State University Yearbook
$25
Starting bid
Donated by the Late John Holden
Vintage Yearbook Collection
Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake.
Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
1974 Central State University Yearbook
$25
Starting bid
Donated by the Late John Holden
Vintage Yearbook Collection
Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake.
Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
Moxie Mat - HBCU Grad
$30
Starting bid
Donated by Karin Patricia, owner of Moxie Mats
Door Mat
Dimension:18x30 in.
Our Mats are carefully and delicately hand painted with high quality outdoor paint with UV protectant mixed into the paint. This ensures the longest and most durable wear out of your mat.
Moxie Mats offers hand painted, natural coir fibers from the husks of coconuts.
Private Wine Tasting for 20
$100
Starting bid
Donated by Total Wines in Kennesaw, Ga
Total Wine & More offers a Private Wine Class for 20 guests, which is a two-hour experience hosted at their store locations. During this class, participants will have the opportunity to taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines. A wine expert from Total Wine will present and discuss each wine, providing insights and education on the selections. Additionally, Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes, ensuring a comprehensive and enjoyable learning experience
Fourpeat Champion Pack/CHARLIE YATES TEE TIME FOR 4
$75
Starting bid
Golf Package
Donated by Atty. Karl Washington
Package contains:
Golf Shoe Bag
Dry Fit Polo Type Shirt
Baseball Hat
Cigar Divot Tool
NOTE: you will be able to order what color and your correct size.
Colors: Gray, White, Red or Black
Golf 4
Donated by CHARLIE YATES GOLF COURSE
Tee Time Details
Up to 4 golfers during WEEKDAY
9 holes
Cart Included
Aeration
OUR FIRST COUPLE - MICHELLE AND BARACK (set)
$50
Starting bid
Donated By Blair Holly Watson
Dimension: Each print is 16"x24" in a black 20"x28" frame with white matting
Medium: Print
Somago 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase and travel Cosmetic Case
$40
Starting bid
Donated By: Sonya Stallings-Ward
Somago 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase with TSA Lock, Waterproof, Lightweight, Polypropylene, Sunset Orange
1pc 20IN carry on luggage (22" x 15.35" x 9", 5.51 lbs) and 1pc 14IN (12" x 13.2" x 6.6", 2.09 lbs) cosmetic travel case and 1pc luggage tag, The back of the cosmetic travel case is designed with a fixed belt structure that allows it to be linked to the trolley case.
"Not Like Us" BASKET
$75
Starting bid
Donated by: Phyliss and JoJo Dickerson
Donated Gift Certificate from AKenlo.com - Kenneth L. Jackson - $65 (CSU Wear available prior to HC)
Donated Gift Certificate by Nubian Bookstore - $35
Black owned Business Basket (listed below)
Black Girl Magic Wine
Bright Black Candle: Hip Hop Scent
CHIC Luxury Candles: The Hotel Scent
Book: You Are Only Just Beginning by Morgan Harper Nichols
Pouch with art by Rachel Motely, containing shea moisturizer products (products not black owned)
CW Date Balsamic Dressing & Hot Sauce
African Salt and Pepper by Chef Eric Adjepong
Woodhouse Spa Gift Card: $100
Southern Elegance: Honey Suckle and Jasmine Candle
*Woodhouse Buckhead is black-owned
All items enclosed in a large pink Bogg like Bag. The bag is a durable, washable tote made from flexible EVA material. Not made by a black company, but once you buy it, it will be owned by a black person.
Honey Plzzzz Feet & Retreat Spa Package
$60
Starting bid
Donated by: Honey Plzzzz Feet Retreat and Spa
Package includes:
$125 gift certificate
Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Stone
White Terrycloth Spa Headband
Makeup Removal Towel
Cotton Pads
Cotton Swabs
Turkish Linen Women's Waffle Spa Body Wrap with Adjustable Closure
CSU Biolinen 100% Cotton - Unisex - One size fits all
$35
Starting bid
Donated by: CSU-AAA
Premium 100% Cotton Terry Shawl Bath Robe Collar - ONE Unisex Men & Women Spa Robe
Woodhouse Spa Gift Certificate and Spa Items
$50
Starting bid
Donated by Woodhouse Spa at Avalon
$50 Gift card
Phytomer Lyophillozed Sea Water Bath (2)
Pre & Probiotic Moisture Glow Routine (Cleanser, Serum, Eye cream and Moisture Glow Cream)
Woodhouse Candle - Calm
