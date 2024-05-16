Hosted by

Central State University Atlanta Alumni

About this event

Sales closed

The John Holden Silent Auction: A Legacy of Support

Pick-up location

Soiree En Blanc, Atlanta, Georgia 30339 or mailed if out of state

7 Day Stay in Luxurious St. Maarten Getaway at Chez Socolisa item
7 Day Stay in Luxurious St. Maarten Getaway at Chez Socolisa
$1,400

Starting bid

Donated by: Fred J. Grigsby Jr., esteemed alumnus of Central State University, Class of '69. VISIT WEBSITE TO SEE PHOTOS: https://mysxmvacation.com/property-detail/5-chez-socolisa-at-the-cliff/ Experience the ultimate in relaxation and comfort with a stay at Chez Socolisa, a stunning 2-bedroom condominium at The Cliff at Cupecoy in beautiful St. Maarten. Here are some details about the property: Bedrooms: It has 2 bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a king-size bed. The second bedroom offers two double beds. Bathrooms: The condo includes 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Maximum Guests: 4 guests Stay: 7 Day stay, completed by 12/15/2025. Backout period of 12/17/24-1/8/25. Amenities: Guests have access to central heating, cable/satellite TV, and the condo is equipped with high-quality contemporary furnishings. There are 3 flat-screen TVs, and a custom-built A/V command center that includes Bluetooth. Facilities: The Cliff at Cupecoy features a beautiful lobby, indoor and outdoor pools, a full gym, a hot tub, and immaculate gardens and walkways. Extras: Renting Chez Socolisa also includes a complimentary car. The condo comes with a large ocean-view balcony and is within walking distance to numerous restaurants, grocery shopping, and beaches. Usage: Based on availability at the time of booking Flight is not included. Package only consists of villa.
Central State University Heritage Quilt item
Central State University Heritage Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Margaret 'DeeDee' Lytle This handcrafted 68x84 inch quilt is a mosaic of Central State University's rich heritage.
New Chic in the Kitchen - Meal Prep (5 meals) item
New Chic in the Kitchen - Meal Prep (5 meals)
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Chef Cymone of New Chic in the Kitchen 5 Meal Prep Meals Note: you must live locally
Women's Green Bracelet Stax item
Women's Green Bracelet Stax
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: Robin Helene Collections Women's Green Bracelet Stax 7.5 inches (can be adjusted) This, elegant bracelet stack was made with green electroplated Agate stone. Accented with pavé beads, this stack is an eye-catcher! Can be worn together or separate.
Smokey Brown & Clear White Electroplated Agate 17" Necklace item
Smokey Brown & Clear White Electroplated Agate 17" Necklace
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: The Robin Helene Collection Beautiful Smokey Brown and Clear White electroplated Agate stone 17 inch long necklace with a toggle clasp for easy attachment.
Neutral Men's Bracelet Set item
Neutral Men's Bracelet Set
$40

Starting bid

Donated by: The Robin Helene Collection This neutral men's bracelet set is size 8, but can be adjusted to your preference. The hues are very versatile and will compliment every color palette. Top bracelet- Red Tigers Eye Middle bracelet- Black Labradorite Blood Dragon and Black Lava
"1887" item
"1887"
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Katina Dent Title: 1887 - pays homage to the founding year of Central State University. Year: 2023 Medium: Acrylic and Oil Pastel on Canvas Dimensions: 8x10 inches
Sittin' Pretty (Afro Puffs) item
Sittin' Pretty (Afro Puffs)
$100

Starting bid

Donated by: Bonita Martin Title: Sittin' Pretty (Afro Puffs) Dimensions: 20"x16" Medium: Clay & Material
Pampered Chef - A Gourmet Culinary Ensemble Curated item
Pampered Chef - A Gourmet Culinary Ensemble Curated
$50

Starting bid

Donated By: Karen Brydie The basket contains the following: Coating Trays & Tool: If you love breaded foods, but don’t love the messy process, you can neatly and easily bread meat, fish, and veggies with the Coating Trays & Tools Burger & Slider Press: Craft your ideal burger or slider with this versatile press. Rolling Cookie Cutter: Create an array of cookie shapes with a simple roll. Toaster Tongs: Safely retrieve your toast with these handy tongs. Large Muffin Pan: Bake up a batch of your favorite oversized muffins. Coated Utility Knife: Slice and dice with this all-purpose, non-stick knife. 9" Springform Pan: The key to flawless cheesecakes and savory quiches. Rosemary Focaccia Bread Mix: Fill your kitchen with the aroma of freshly baked bread. Measure-All Cup: Measure liquids and solids with accuracy and ease.
CSU Bogg Bag with charms item
CSU Bogg Bag with charms
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Kirk and Hope Norris. This premium package includes: Chic and Spacious: An Extra-Large Maroon Original Bogg Bag, made from durable EVA Plastic/Rubber and measuring 19x15x9.5 inches. This stylish tote is perfect for carrying all your seaside essentials. CSU Pride: The bag is adorned with charming CSU jibbitz, these unique charms add a personalized touch of alma mater pride to your ensemble. Organic Elegance: A plush Turkish Beach Towel crafted from 100% organic Turkish cotton, boasting dimensions of 40"x70" for expansive comfort. The towel's rich texture and naturally dyed colors epitomize eco-friendly luxury. Stay Hydrated in Style: A sleek CSU 30 oz Insulated Tumbler to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature, whether hot or cold, as you enjoy the sun and sand. (not pictured)
Wellness/Mindful Basket item
Wellness/Mindful Basket
$50

Starting bid

Donated by: Phyllis and JoJo Dickerson Basket includes: Spiral Notebook Focus/Priorities Note Pad Sleep Mask Simple Modern Water Bottle Beloved Vegan Body Wash: V I B E Scent Bath Bombs: 4 Soy Candle: Grove Scent Southern Elegance Soy Candle: Honey & Jasmine Silk Pillowcase (tan) Pen Set Kneipp Bathe In Happiness Oil: 6 bottles - Joint & Muscle Arnica, Beauty Secret Aryan & Marula, Stress Free Mandarin & Orange, Relaxing Lavender, Dream Away Valerian & Hops and Eucalyptus.
"The Future" item
"The Future"
$25

Starting bid

Donated by: Jett McQueen Artist: Jett McQueen Dimensions: 12x12 Medium: Acrylic Paint A Special Auction Item: In a generous act of support, Jett has created an original art piece to be featured in our silent auction. This unique contribution from a young artist not only highlights the legacy of excellence within the CSU family but also offers a rare opportunity for attendees to own a piece of emerging artistic talent. Spotlight on Young Talent: We are thrilled to share that Jett McQueen, a bright 1st grader and grandson to CSU alums Fontella and Derrick Brockman, has been selected to showcase his artistic talents at the MISD district art show. This recognition is a testament to the creativity and potential that our youth possess. As we come together to support the next generation of CSU students, let's celebrate the achievements of young artists like Jett, who inspire us all.
CSU TImeline of events - 1887-2003 item
CSU TImeline of events - 1887-2003
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the late John Holden CSU TImeline of Events - 1887-2003 Gold Frame Maroon Matting 22"x18" Medium: Print
CSU 100 Years item
CSU 100 Years
$20

Starting bid

Donated by: The Late John Holden CSU 100 Years Black Frame with White Matting Dimensions in Frame: 33"x22' Medium: Print
Jeni's Ice Cream Loaded Traveler Bag item
Jeni's Ice Cream Loaded Traveler Bag
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Jeni's at The Battery Fully Loaded Traveler Bag. The donation includes an insulated Jeni’s Traveler Bag and five pint cards that can be redeemed for five pints of the winner’s choice at their local scoop shop.
CSU Gives Back: See Description for Items item
CSU Gives Back: See Description for Items
$50

Starting bid

Donated by the following: RD Grant - CSU Wooden Door Sign Defined by Definition - 2 CSU t-shirts (Medium and large) Tonya Martin - gift cards - $50 Monica Gibson - Ma'am Omo Jewelry $75 gift certificate CSU-AAA - CSU Playing Cards, CSU Tumbler, CSU Apron & CSU Decal CSU-AAA Scholarship Committee: Chipotle Gift Cards Wendell Garth: CSU X Large t-shirt and CSU Baseball Hat
1958 Central State University Yearbook item
1958 Central State University Yearbook
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the late John Holden Vintage Yearbook Collection Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake. Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
1959 Central State University Yearbook item
1959 Central State University Yearbook
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the Late John Holden Vintage Yearbook Collection Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake. Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
1971 Central State University Yearbook item
1971 Central State University Yearbook
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the late John Holden Vintage Yearbook Collection Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake. Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
1973 Central State University Yearbook item
1973 Central State University Yearbook
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the Late John Holden Vintage Yearbook Collection Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake. Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
1974 Central State University Yearbook item
1974 Central State University Yearbook
$25

Starting bid

Donated by the Late John Holden Vintage Yearbook Collection Description: Relive the past with these nostalgic yearbooks. Each one is a window into school life, fashion, and culture from years gone by. Perfect for collectors or anyone looking for a sentimental keepsake. Condition: Gently used with charming signs of wear. Includes original photos, signatures, and notes.
Moxie Mat - HBCU Grad item
Moxie Mat - HBCU Grad
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Karin Patricia, owner of Moxie Mats Door Mat Dimension:18x30 in. Our Mats are carefully and delicately hand painted with high quality outdoor paint with UV protectant mixed into the paint. This ensures the longest and most durable wear out of your mat. Moxie Mats offers hand painted, natural coir fibers from the husks of coconuts.
Private Wine Tasting for 20 item
Private Wine Tasting for 20
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Total Wines in Kennesaw, Ga Total Wine & More offers a Private Wine Class for 20 guests, which is a two-hour experience hosted at their store locations. During this class, participants will have the opportunity to taste a variety of premium, hand-selected wines. A wine expert from Total Wine will present and discuss each wine, providing insights and education on the selections. Additionally, Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes, ensuring a comprehensive and enjoyable learning experience
Fourpeat Champion Pack/CHARLIE YATES TEE TIME FOR 4 item
Fourpeat Champion Pack/CHARLIE YATES TEE TIME FOR 4
$75

Starting bid

Golf Package Donated by Atty. Karl Washington Package contains: Golf Shoe Bag Dry Fit Polo Type Shirt Baseball Hat Cigar Divot Tool NOTE: you will be able to order what color and your correct size. Colors: Gray, White, Red or Black Golf 4 Donated by CHARLIE YATES GOLF COURSE Tee Time Details Up to 4 golfers during WEEKDAY 9 holes Cart Included Aeration
OUR FIRST COUPLE - MICHELLE AND BARACK (set) item
OUR FIRST COUPLE - MICHELLE AND BARACK (set)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By Blair Holly Watson Dimension: Each print is 16"x24" in a black 20"x28" frame with white matting Medium: Print
Somago 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase and travel Cosmetic Case item
Somago 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase and travel Cosmetic Case
$40

Starting bid

Donated By: Sonya Stallings-Ward Somago 20-Inch Carry-On Suitcase with TSA Lock, Waterproof, Lightweight, Polypropylene, Sunset Orange 1pc 20IN carry on luggage (22" x 15.35" x 9", 5.51 lbs) and 1pc 14IN (12" x 13.2" x 6.6", 2.09 lbs) cosmetic travel case and 1pc luggage tag, The back of the cosmetic travel case is designed with a fixed belt structure that allows it to be linked to the trolley case.
"Not Like Us" BASKET item
"Not Like Us" BASKET
$75

Starting bid

Donated by: Phyliss and JoJo Dickerson Donated Gift Certificate from AKenlo.com - Kenneth L. Jackson - $65 (CSU Wear available prior to HC) Donated Gift Certificate by Nubian Bookstore - $35 Black owned Business Basket (listed below) Black Girl Magic Wine Bright Black Candle: Hip Hop Scent CHIC Luxury Candles: The Hotel Scent Book: You Are Only Just Beginning by Morgan Harper Nichols Pouch with art by Rachel Motely, containing shea moisturizer products (products not black owned) CW Date Balsamic Dressing & Hot Sauce African Salt and Pepper by Chef Eric Adjepong Woodhouse Spa Gift Card: $100 Southern Elegance: Honey Suckle and Jasmine Candle *Woodhouse Buckhead is black-owned All items enclosed in a large pink Bogg like Bag. The bag is a durable, washable tote made from flexible EVA material. Not made by a black company, but once you buy it, it will be owned by a black person.
Honey Plzzzz Feet & Retreat Spa Package item
Honey Plzzzz Feet & Retreat Spa Package
$60

Starting bid

Donated by: Honey Plzzzz Feet Retreat and Spa Package includes: $125 gift certificate Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Stone White Terrycloth Spa Headband Makeup Removal Towel Cotton Pads Cotton Swabs Turkish Linen Women's Waffle Spa Body Wrap with Adjustable Closure
CSU Biolinen 100% Cotton - Unisex - One size fits all item
CSU Biolinen 100% Cotton - Unisex - One size fits all
$35

Starting bid

Donated by: CSU-AAA Premium 100% Cotton Terry Shawl Bath Robe Collar - ONE Unisex Men & Women Spa Robe
Woodhouse Spa Gift Certificate and Spa Items item
Woodhouse Spa Gift Certificate and Spa Items
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Woodhouse Spa at Avalon $50 Gift card Phytomer Lyophillozed Sea Water Bath (2) Pre & Probiotic Moisture Glow Routine (Cleanser, Serum, Eye cream and Moisture Glow Cream) Woodhouse Candle - Calm
WIND DOWN BASKET
$30

Starting bid

Wine donated by: Lyon's Wines Wine Accessories: CSU AAA Electric wine opener 4 stemless wine glasses Turkish throw with CSU Embroidered
BOGGS WINE COOLER CARRIER AND CSU THROW
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Blair Watson Boggs Burgundy CSU Wine Cooler/Carrier CSU Turkish Throw Bottle of Wine
SMOKIN' CIGAR BASKET
$35

Starting bid

Donated by Kristin Steward Cigars Cigar Torch Cigar Lighter
RAIN RAIN - CSU GEAR
$25

Starting bid

Donated by CSU-AAA CSU Bucket Hat CSU Umbrella
CSU WELCOME WOOD SIGN
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Rhonda Grant AKA RD Raised wood letters
CSU WELCOME SIGN - BROWN WOOD
$30

Starting bid

Donated by Rhonda Grant AKA RD Dark Brown Wood

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!