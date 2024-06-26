Hip Pocket Billboard Auction Version 2

Midsummer Night's Dream Billboard displayed during the show's theatrical run.
Starting bid is $100
Minimum bid increment is 5
Dimensions: 4.5ft wide, 3ft tall (Guesstimate)
Artist: Carlos Duque
Materials: Fine Corinthian Leather, Plywood, & Love
Midsummer Night's Dream Billboard displayed during the show's theatrical run.
Starting bid is $100
Minimum bid increment is 5
Dimensions: 4.5ft wide, 3ft tall (Guesstimate)
Artist: Carlos Duque
Materials: Fine Corinthian Leather, Plywood, & Love
Rare Buccee's Sticker circa 2023
$10,000
Starting bid
This is a test item for having two items in a single auction.
You are able to bid on these items individually within this same auction.
We can also create individual auctions for each item.
This is a test item for having two items in a single auction.
You are able to bid on these items individually within this same auction.
We can also create individual auctions for each item.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!