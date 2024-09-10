Mayer Hawthorne (Vinyl DJ Set) Fundraiser for The Center for Social Equity Support Discount

3039 Walnut St

Denver, CO 80205, USA

General Admission Discount ($20 OFF)
$20
Price: $40 (Save $15 off the regular price) Includes: Entry to the event Access to the DJ set by Grammy-nominated artist Mayer Hawthorne
Fun-Raiser Ticket:
$60
Includes: Entry to the event Access to the DJ set by Grammy-nominated artist Mayer Hawthorne Access to all activities: Tie-dye station Floral arrangement station Art zone Photo booth
VIP Ticket
$85
Includes: Entry to the event Access to the DJ set by Grammy-nominated artist Mayer Hawthorne Access to all activities: Tie-dye station Floral arrangement station Art zone Photo booth 2 drink tickets Exclusive gift bag (Pick up on the day of the event or the day before)
Fun-Raiser Package: Group of 10 Tickets
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
This package is ideal for companies wanting to make a significant impact while enjoying a greater value. With a $100 discount on a group of 10 Fun-Raiser tickets, this option provides access to all event activities with a special focus on fun and engagement. It's a fantastic way to support social equity initiatives while offering an exclusive experience for your team. Details: Includes 10 Fun-Raiser tickets $100 discount on the total purchase Access to all event activities, including tie-dye stations, bouquet bar, and photo booth Perfect for companies looking to fully immerse in the event experience and show their support for social equity
