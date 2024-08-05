Fightstrong Together - Become an Official Partner Today!

The Bar Sponsor offers a high-visibility branding opportunity at one of the most social hubs of both Fightstrong’s Gala & Casino Night and Golf Outing. Your logo will be prominently displayed on all event bars, ensuring constant brand recognition as guests gather to enjoy drinks, celebrate the event, and connect with fellow attendees. This sponsorship ensures your brand is front and center in one of the most engaging and energetic areas of both events. As a Gold Sponsor, your company will receive recognition during the event’s opening remarks, featured placement on the event website with a direct link to your company, and a dedicated social media post thanking your brand. Your logo will also be displayed on key event signage, including exclusive 18th hole signage on both courses. This package also includes one golf and gala foursome (four golfers) and six additional gala tickets, providing an ideal sponsorship opportunity for companies looking to make a meaningful impact while maximizing brand exposure.