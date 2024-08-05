Fightstrong Together - Become an Official Partner Today!

The Corporate Hole Sponsorship is an excellent opportunity to showcase your brand directly on the course. For $200, your company’s name, logo, or slogan will be prominently displayed on a 30x24 sign at a dedicated tee box. This package includes the option to feature a QR code on your signage, directing attendees to your website, social media, booking page, or contact information, ensuring meaningful engagement with interested consumers. Your company will also be featured on our partners & sponsors page, complete with a bio and direct link to your website, and your name will appear on the projector screen during the gala for added exposure.
The Family Hole Sponsorship is a wonderful way to honor your family while supporting a meaningful cause. For $175, your family’s name, logo, quote, or slogan will be prominently displayed on a 30x24 sign at a dedicated tee box, allowing you to share your message in a personal and impactful way. Your family name will also be featured on our partners & sponsors page, showcasing your generous donation, and it will appear on the projector screen during the gala for added recognition. This sponsorship is a heartfelt way to make a lasting impression during the event.
As the Golf Ball Sponsor, your brand will be in the hands of every golfer throughout the Fightstrong Golf Outing, ensuring long-lasting visibility beyond the event. Your logo will be prominently displayed on every golf ball distributed to all players, providing an exceptional opportunity for extended brand exposure as golfers continue to use them in future rounds. As a Gold Sponsor, you’ll receive recognition during the event’s opening remarks, featured placement on the event website with a direct link to your company, and a dedicated social media post thanking your brand. Your logo will also be showcased on key event signage, including exclusive 18th hole signage on both courses, ensuring prominent recognition across both event days. This package also includes one golf and gala foursome (four golfers) and six additional gala tickets, allowing your team to network, engage, and stand out at Fightstrong’s premier event.
The Cigar Sponsor presents a unique and upscale branding opportunity, offering high-end visibility throughout both the Gala & Casino Night and the Golf Outing. Your logo will be elegantly displayed on all cigars distributed during the event, ensuring that guests associate your brand with a luxury experience. As a Gold Sponsor, you’ll receive recognition during the event’s opening remarks, a featured spot on the event website with a direct link to your company, and a dedicated social media post highlighting your contribution. Your brand will also be showcased on premium event signage, including exclusive 18th hole signage on both courses at the golf outing, reinforcing your company’s commitment to supporting cancer patients and their families. This sponsorship includes one golf and gala foursome (four golfers) and six additional gala tickets, providing a meaningful opportunity for engagement and exposure at Fightstrong’s most prestigious event.
The Bar Sponsor offers a high-visibility branding opportunity at one of the most social hubs of both Fightstrong’s Gala & Casino Night and Golf Outing. Your logo will be prominently displayed on all event bars, ensuring constant brand recognition as guests gather to enjoy drinks, celebrate the event, and connect with fellow attendees. This sponsorship ensures your brand is front and center in one of the most engaging and energetic areas of both events. As a Gold Sponsor, your company will receive recognition during the event’s opening remarks, featured placement on the event website with a direct link to your company, and a dedicated social media post thanking your brand. Your logo will also be displayed on key event signage, including exclusive 18th hole signage on both courses. This package also includes one golf and gala foursome (four golfers) and six additional gala tickets, providing an ideal sponsorship opportunity for companies looking to make a meaningful impact while maximizing brand exposure.
The Lunch Sponsor offers high-profile brand visibility during one of the most social aspects of the Fightstrong Golf Outing—the post-tournament celebration. After a competitive round of golf, players will gather for a BBQ-style lunch, providing an excellent setting for networking, conversation, and camaraderie. Your logo will be prominently featured on lunch centerpieces and signage, ensuring continuous brand recognition as attendees relax and enjoy the meal. As a Gold Sponsor, your company will receive recognition during the event’s opening remarks, placement on the event website with a direct link to your company, and a dedicated social media post showcasing your partnership. Additionally, your branding will be included on premium event signage, including exclusive 18th hole signage on both courses. This package also includes one golf and gala foursome (four golfers) and six additional gala tickets, providing a premium sponsorship experience that maximizes brand exposure and community impact.
As the Breakfast Sponsor, your brand will be the first thing golfers see as they arrive at the Fightstrong Golf Outing, ensuring a strong presence at the start of the day. Your logo will be prominently displayed on signage at the breakfast station, providing high-impact visibility as players fuel up for their round. This sponsorship guarantees a prime branding opportunity in a key location, making your company an integral part of the morning experience. As a Gold Sponsor, your company will receive recognition during the event’s opening remarks, placement on the event website with a direct link to your company, and a dedicated social media post highlighting your support. Your branding will also be featured on key event signage, including exclusive 18th hole signage on both courses. This package includes one golf and gala foursome (four golfers) and six additional gala tickets, ensuring maximum exposure and engagement throughout the event.
The Cart Sponsor provides one of the most visible branding opportunities during the Fightstrong Golf Outing, ensuring constant exposure throughout the course. Your logo will be prominently displayed on the front glass of every golf cart, making your brand highly visible to golfers as they navigate the tournament. With carts being an essential part of the golfing experience, this sponsorship guarantees unmatched, continuous brand recognition throughout the entire day. As a Gold Sponsor, your company will receive recognition during the event’s opening remarks, featured placement on the event website with a direct link to your company, and a dedicated social media post highlighting your partnership. Additionally, your branding will be showcased on premium event signage, including exclusive 18th hole signage on both courses. This package includes one golf and gala foursome (four golfers) and six additional gala tickets, ensuring widespread brand engagement across both event days.
The Showcase Sponsorship, priced at $500, offers an excellent opportunity to highlight your brand during our 1st Inaugural Gala on July 27th, 2025. This package includes a QR code on your signage, directing attendees to your website, social media, or booking information. Your company’s name, logo, or slogan will be prominently displayed in the hall of the gala and featured on our partners & sponsors page with a bio and direct link to your website. Additionally, your brand will appear on the projector screen during lunch, ensuring maximum visibility throughout the event.
