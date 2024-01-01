What are you believing in or hoping for? Is it a new job? An amazing opportunity? Improved health? A car? A bit more peace? Whatever it is, this is the walk for you! The Faith Walk is an opportunity to ignite your faith.





This is a special walk because it is our first meditative walk, where we ask participants to focus on what they are believing in. Faith is simply the complete trust or confidence in something happening. Join us and take this moment to reflect, meditate, and strengthen your faith in what you are hoping for.





You can have whatever you believe is already yours!