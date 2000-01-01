Guardian Grounds Ranch Custom Knife Raffle - Only 300 tickets total to be sold

Knife comes with custom leather Guardian Grounds Ranch sheath Signed certificate of authenticity from Jarred Irby, Finalist on Season 3, Forged in FireIntroducing a one-of-a-kind custom Damascus steel blade knife with a unique twist - a handle made from layered firehose. This extraordinary piece was crafted by Jarred Irby, a talented firefighter and metal fabricator who gained recognition as a finalist on the hit TV show "Forged in Fire" during season 3.





This knife is truly a work of art, showcasing the intricate patterns and exceptional quality of damascus steel. The handle, made from repurposed firehose, not only adds a distinctive touch to the knife but also pays homage to Jarred Irby's background as a firefighter.





Don't miss your chance to own this exclusive piece. Get your raffle tickets today, as this one-of-a-kind knife is sure to be snatched up quickly!





We will randomly choose a winner live on Facebook once we reach 300 tickets sold!