2024 JBMS Bowiepalooza

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the James Bowie Middle School PTO's Annual Bowiepalooza.





Join us on Friday, April 19th from 5:30-7:30pm in the JBMS Bus Parking Lot. We will have music, dancing, photobooths, inflatables, games, prizes and more!





Only currently enrolled Bowie students may attend. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable. There will be no physical tickets to carry or lose. Students can show their QR code or receipt for entrance into the festival.





Tickets are $15 for admission and will include all games, activities, water bottles, popcorn and cotton candy.





A pizza food truck and other vendors will be available for purchases - remember, cash is always preferred.





It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there - who knows may grace the platform this year in the dunk tank!