Heather Halls Memorial Fundraiser - Sponsors

• Recognition as main event sponsor Premier exposure on signage at event
• Prominent display of name/logo on event program 1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
• Vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
• Literature and item can be included in participant goody bogs Optional: supply on item to be handed out separate from goody bag
• Your company name on sign on 5 lanes
• T-shirts for bowlers -your logo at top on back of shirts • Name/logo prominently featured on WCC social media • Name/logo on website special tab for event
Hambone Sponsor
$2,500
• Prominent exposure on signage at event Inclusion of name/logo on event program 1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
• Literature on joint vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
• Literature or item can be included in participant goody bogs
• Your company name on sign on 3 lanes with other Hambone sponsors T-shirts for bowlers -your logo on back of shirts
• Name/logo prominently featured on WCC social media • Name/logo on website special tab for event
Turkey Sponsor
$1,500
• Name/logo on signage at event
• Inclusion of name/logo on event program 1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
• Literature on joint vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
• Literature or item can be included in participant goody bogs
• Your company name on sign on 2 lanes along with other Turkey sponsors T-shirts for bowlers -your logo on back of shirts
• Name/logo prominently featured on WCC social media • Name/logo on website special tab for event
Double Sponsor
$1,000
• Name on signage at event
• Inclusion of name on event program
1 lane/team of bowlers (up to 5 people)
• Literature on joint vendor table at event to showcase your company's marketing material and information
• Literature or item can be included in participant goody bogs T-shirts for bowlers -your name on back of shirts
• Name prominently featured on WCC social media Name on website special tab for event
Strike Sponsor
$500
• Name on signage at event
• Inclusion of name on event program
• Literature or item can be included in participant goody bogs Name featured on WCC social media
• Name on website special tab for event
Spare Sponsor
$250
• Name on signage at event
• Inclusion of name on event program Name featured on WCC social media Name on website special tab for event
Pin Sponsor
$100
• Inclusion of name on event program
• Name on website special tab for event
Team Registration (up to 5 bowlers)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Includes Pizza, pop, and shoe rental
Individual bowler
$50
Includes Pizza, pop, and shoe rental
Lunch and socialize
$20
Join us for Pizza, pop and good company
Add a donation for Waterford Community Coalition
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!