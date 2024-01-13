Virtual gala

Join us for the 1st Annual Speak Eyes Vision for All event on January 13th, 2024, at the Greenwood Culture Center. We cordially invite everyone to come together for a night of celebration and opportunity, all with the aim of transforming lives through the gift of vision. Your generosity, whether in the form of Gold, Silver, or Bronze contributions, will sow the seeds of vision in the lives of those in need. Together, let's cultivate a brighter and clearer future.





Our mission is to provide BlueLight Readers to individuals without vision insurance and in need of vision health assistance. You can start making a difference right now! Visit our donation page and contribute to our cause. Your support will play a vital role in assisting those in need of vision assistance. Donate Here.



