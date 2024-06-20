Renewal Lift Bridge Community Association Membership

Valid for one year
If your business is located on Bridge Street, Goodwill Drive or Morton Drive, we encourage you to join us as a Bridge Street Merchant. Together we can support the promotion and development of the Historic Ashtabula Harbor as a major regional destination for tourism, recreation and entertainment!
Is your business located within the Historic Ashtabula Harbor district, but not on Bridge Street, Morton Drive or Goodwill Drive? This discounted merchant membership is for you! Help support the district through joining us in the promotion and development of the Historic Ashtabula Harbor as a major regional destination for tourism, recreation and entertainment!
Are you a merchant, vendor, or winery that sells your items inside a business on Bridge Street? Or are you a vendor at any of our events or festivals? Or someone that regularly uses Bridge Street for your business purposes or to promote your business (photography, meetings, social media postings)? Help support the district through joining us in the promotion and development of the Historic Ashtabula Harbor as a major regional destination for tourism, recreation and entertainment!
Meant for anyone, anywhere who loves the Harbor! Join us in supporting our mission to promote and develop the Historic Ashtabula Harbor as a major regional destination for tourism, recreation and entertainment!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!