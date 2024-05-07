VE Merchandise Store

For that eco-friendly reminder, this stick fan will do! A great gift for gardeners and more, these wild flower sticks are easy to plant and nurture. Features custom printed card attached to a seed paper stick that you can plant in soil. The "stick" is made of 100% post-industrial recycled paper and infused with a hardy mix of wildflower seeds.

For that eco-friendly reminder, this stick fan will do! A great gift for gardeners and more, these wild flower sticks are easy to plant and nurture. Features custom printed card attached to a seed paper stick that you can plant in soil. The "stick" is made of 100% post-industrial recycled paper and infused with a hardy mix of wildflower seeds.

More details...