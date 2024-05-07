VE Merchandise Store

This large rustic grocery tote, made of jute material with a contrasting trim, is the natural choice for an organic foods market or a natural products seller. Tote features open main compartment with Velcro closure and double 17" handles.
Size: 15 3/4"W x 14"H x 7 13/16"L
Absorbent Stoneware Car Coaster
$5
Keep your vehicle cup holder dry with this condensation absorbing stoneware car coaster. Features finger slot for easy removal.
Size: 2 5/8" Diameter
Garden Grow Stick Fan
$3
For that eco-friendly reminder, this stick fan will do! A great gift for gardeners and more, these wild flower sticks are easy to plant and nurture. Features custom printed card attached to a seed paper stick that you can plant in soil. The "stick" is made of 100% post-industrial recycled paper and infused with a hardy mix of wildflower seeds.
Handmade Dog Bed
$20
Handmade by one of our talented volunteers.
