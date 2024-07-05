Oak Carter Simper Memorial Silent Auction (1)

Item # 8
2025 Breed to WFG Gamblers Gold
Value: $1200
Donated by: June West- J&M Performance Horses LLC
Item # 9 2025 Breed to Pretty Peppy Chec
$600
Starting bid
Item # 10 2025 Breed to Wicked Pretty
$600
Starting bid
Item # 10
2025 Breed to Frosted Shakes
Value: $ 1750
Donated by: Courtney Elizabeth
Item #13 Equine Sports Massage
$50
Starting bid
Item #13
Equine Sports Massage
Value $100
Donated by Channing Thomsen
**Will need to be within 30 minutes of the SLC, UT area**
Item #14 Great Basin Saddlery Bit
$100
Starting bid
Item #14
Great Basin Saddlery Bit
Value $425
Donated by Amanda & Jeremy Daeseleer
Item #15 Hackamore Rig
$100
Starting bid
Item #15
5/8” by 11” 12 plait body 24 plait nose rawhide bosal by California Braiders with a matching 5/8” by 22” handmade mecate by Illana Chiberian and Jeremy Daeseleer hanger.
Value $400
Donated by Amanda & Jeremy Daeseleer
Bosal by California Braiders
Mecate by Illana Chiberian
Hanger by Jeremy Daeseleer
Item #16 Custom Day Shirt 1
$200
Starting bid
Item #16
Custom Day Shirt 1
Value $650.00
Donated by Kristin Kariger- K1 Kouture
Item #17 Custom Day Shirt 2
$200
Starting bid
Item #17
Custom Day Shirt 2
Value $650.00
Donated by Kristin Kariger- K1 Kouture
Item # 18 2025 Breed to Silver Assured
$1,000
Starting bid
Item # 18
2025 Breed to Silver Assured
Value: $2500
Donated by: Ryan A. Fleetwood- Fleetwood Farms Quarter Horses
SILVER ASSURED, 2014 AQHA silver bay stallion.
SILVER ASSURED (Sterling) is an intelligent, quiet-minded, easy-going, brave stallion. He is consistently, in any situation, easy to be with, around, and ride. On top of such a wonderful disposition, the stallion is well made with good structure, legs, feet and proportion. He is also one of only two homozygous silver QH stallions in the world, meaning that every foal he sires will carry silver. With his homozygosity for extension (black) also, he guarantees a silver bay from most mares. 6 panel nn.
**buyer responsible for shipping**
Frozen semen is stored in Logan, UT at Hoffman AI.
Item #19 Authentic Turquoise Necklace
$100
Starting bid
Item #19
Authentic Turquoise Necklace
Value: $350.00
Donated by: Russell Family- Happy Trails Silver
Handmade, all Sterling Silver and real Turquoise on an Authentic Navajo Pearl String.
Item #20 Ostrich Boots
$100
Starting bid
Item #20
Ostrich Boots- Ariat, Justin, or Tony Lama
Value $600.00
Successful bidder will have their choice of brand, size and color.
Donated by: Jill Case - The Bull Ring
Item # 21 Chuck Letchworth Bit
$100
Starting bid
Item # 21
Chuck Letchworth Bit
This bit has never been used.
Donated by: The John Hamer Family
Item # 22 Minky Blanket
$50
Starting bid
Item # 22
Throw Size Brownie Calf Minky Blanket
Value $180.00
Donated by: Touch of Grace Quilting Co
Item # 23 Black Easy String
$20
Starting bid
Item # 23
Black Easy String
Value $55.00
Donated by: Circle Star LLC
Easy String Can with String, Fits perfectly in center of rope can. One convenient spot to store and cut breakaway string.
Item #24 Great Basin Saddlery Headstall
$20
Starting bid
Item #24
Great Basin Saddlery Headstall
Value $89
Donated by Jeremy & Amanda Daeseleer
Item #25 Great Basin Saddlery Headstall
$20
Starting bid
Item #25
Great Basin Saddlery Headstall
Value $95
Donated by Jeremy & Amanda Daeseleer
Item #26 - Horse Show Beauty Designs - $100 Gift Card
$25
Starting bid
Item #26 - $100 Gift Card for Horse Show Beauty Designs
Donated by Maddie Edwards
Value $100
Item #27 Twin Trees Handmade Bridle Bit
$100
Starting bid
Item #27 - Twin Trees Handmade Bridle Bit
Donated by Golden State Versatility Ranch Horse Association (GSVRHA)
Value $525.00
Item #28
$50
Starting bid
Item #28 Robert Pinchless Victory Pre-Pro Spake Bit, brown 2/ silver beads & overlays. 7 1/2" shanks, 2 1/2" port w/copper wrap on sides and a copper roller.
Minimum bid $50.00
Value $100.00
Item #29 Showman saddle pad
$50
Starting bid
Item #29 - Heavy dute 1" grey flet saddle pad with cow leather trim & wear leathers. Barware tooling with sunflower studs. 32" long, 31" wide. Brand new, still in bag.
Minimum bid $50
Value $105.00
Item #30 Weaver 8' Reins
$50
Starting bid
Item #30 Weaver 8' long 5/8" wide doulbe stitched harness reins. Value $98.00
Item #31 Dark burgundy & white 20 plait romal reins
$40
Starting bid
Dark burgundy & white 20 plait romal reins with reins chains & snaps donated by Nancy Martin.
Value: $75.00
Item #32 Brown Bosal with Sweetheart Brow Band
$150
Starting bid
Item #32 Brown tight plaited bosal with dark leather headstall, sweetheart brow and throat latch leathers. Black stiff nylon 25' mecate. Donated by Nancy Martin.
Minimum Bid $150
Value $250
Item #33 Jeremiah Watt AC-1500 bit
$200
Starting bid
Item #33 Jeremiah Watt AC-1500 bit. 7 5/8" shank, 2 1/4" port with brass cricket inside. Mouthpiece inalid with copper. Used one. Donated by Nancy Martin.
