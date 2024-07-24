Killeen Heights Rotary Spring Classic Golf Tournament

Stonetree Golf Course

Killeen, Texas

Title Sponsor
$5,000
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament, listing on scorecard, listing on event welcome banner, 2 complimentary 4-player teams
Eagle Sponsorship
$3,000
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament, event day sign recognition, 1 complimentary 4-player team
Birdie Sponsor
$1,500
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament, event day sign recognition
Par Sponsor (Beverage & Food)
$1,000
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, vendor table opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament
Fairway Sponsor
$500
Tee Box Signage, swag opportunity, social media recognition, verbal recognition at tournament
4 Person Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Registration for 4 golfers, range access, complimentary breakfast, lunch, snacks & beverages - Invitation to Rotary Club Socials at Stonetree's Driving Range. (30 Teams)
Driving Range Sponsor
$250
Driving Range Signage & social media recognition
Hole Sponsor
$125
Tee Box Signage
Team Package + Hole sponsor Discount
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 person team + Hole Sponsor ($25 discount)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!