Nimiipuu Fund's 2024 Nation Building Business Conference

August 22, 2024, 8 Hour Class with Breaks, Limited to 20 Participants. Do you have great business ideas but don't know where to start? Are you feeling overwhelmed by the amount of information in business training programs? Are you considering starting or expanding your business but need to apply for funding or a loan? The Native Business Canvas is a business planning tool that simplifies a traditional business plan into nine manageable concepts. This culturally-adapted customization of an industry-accepted template is used by companies like Microsoft, PepsiCo, and USBank. The workshop is limited to 20 participants and lasts approximately eight hours (one full business day), including a 30-minute lunch break and two 10-minute breaks. By the end of the workshop, participants will have received essential content on business ideation and completed a Native Business Canvas. Join Leah Simeon, Director of Curriculum Development for the Spokane Tribe and Pauquachin First Nation. Leah is an accomplished educator with experience in both secondary and higher education. As a certified teacher, she specializes in Indigenous pedagogy and methodology and holds a Masters in Teaching from Gonzaga University in Washington State. Leah has taught at a K-12 tribal school and in higher education, where she has honed her expertise and dedication to fostering inclusive and culturally responsive curriculum and learning environments.

