



Eat. Drink. Do Good - Enjoy sumptuous cuisine for a worthy cause!





Please join us for the return of Tastes of Carroll Gardens- where you can stroll along Court and Smith and Henry Streets south of Atlantic Avenue - even to a traditional Italian cheesemaker on Hicks - plus surrounding streets and avenues to create your own special culinary adventure.





This is a food and drink crawl in the historic brownstone neighborhood of Carroll Gardens. . Each ticket has 4 tastes - meaning 4 dishes or drinks you can try - and then there is a map and menu to guide you to craft your own foodie journey. You can share tickets or buy just for yourself.





See the map here of participating establishments for 2023- We expect most to join us for 2024 plus more!





This is a charity event to benefit the not for profit - Seeds in the Middle - fighting food insecurity and inequity by creating school and community-run farm markets, fresh cooking classes, edible gardens in New York City's food deserts so everyone can create a healthy place to live and learn. See more at seedsinthemiddle.org and on our Instagram @seedsinthemiddle





Are you a foodie activist? Join Seeds in the Middle to promote food justice!





Want more info? Email us at

[email protected]

T: 862-701-3858



