PASSIONATE FOR PLANTS: HOYA HEART LOVE NOTE (ages 16+)-WINTER

Just in time for Valentine's Day! Join us and learn how to propagate a Sweetheart Hoya plant and use it as a love note to your significant other, family member, yourself, or even your pet. Yes, most Hoya plants, particularly the Sweetheart Hoya, are non-toxic to our furry family members. This workshop, with Rancocas teacher naturalist Robin Sperry, will show participants how to propagate Hoyas--as single leaf or full-size plants. In addition, we’ll share information about successfully growing hoyas. The finished project—a propagated leaf with “love note” makes a great holiday gift. Cost: $25/per person (includes planter and all needed supplies and materials)

Just in time for Valentine's Day! Join us and learn how to propagate a Sweetheart Hoya plant and use it as a love note to your significant other, family member, yourself, or even your pet. Yes, most Hoya plants, particularly the Sweetheart Hoya, are non-toxic to our furry family members. This workshop, with Rancocas teacher naturalist Robin Sperry, will show participants how to propagate Hoyas--as single leaf or full-size plants. In addition, we’ll share information about successfully growing hoyas. The finished project—a propagated leaf with “love note” makes a great holiday gift. Cost: $25/per person (includes planter and all needed supplies and materials)

More details...