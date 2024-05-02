Edison's 5th Grade Celebration!

Ticket payments cover the costs of food, decorations, and activities at this celebration. We are suggesting a $10 payment per student, but any amount is helpful. If you prefer to pay less than $10, please use the Donation option below. Thank you!
Ticket payments cover the costs of food, decorations, and activities at this celebration. We are suggesting a $10 payment per student, but any amount is helpful. If you prefer to pay less than $10, please use the Donation option below. Thank you!
Add a donation for District 69 PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!