FCMS Band - MASTER Uniform Shop

Zeffy will pre-populate a percentage fee at the end of your order. This fee is not required. Select "other" and enter $0 to avoid processing fees.
Casual Uniform T-shirt (Dri Fit Fabric)
$13
All FCMS Band members are required to own a gray band t-shirt!
White collared tuxedo shirt
$20
White ¼” Pleat Wing Tip Tuxedo Shirt
Required for all Beginning Band Students, Wind Ensemble Students, and Symphonic Band Boys
Black tuxedo pants
$32
Pleated Tuxedo Pants w/Satin Strip
Required for Symphonic boys and all Wind Ensemble Members.
Beginning Band students may order Tux pants for their required black pants.
Important Note: All Tux pants come unhemmed.
Symphonic Band Dress rental fee
$25
Dresses will be checked out at the beginning of the year and returned to the band room at the end of the year once we are done with performances.
Ft. Clarke Band Polo
$25
Required for all bands except beginning band. (Symphonic, Wind Ensemble, Advanced Percussion, Jazz)
Band Hoodie
$25
Optional item to show your FCMS Band Pride!
Band Parent T-Shirt (Unisex) Dri Fit
$13
Gray Dri Fit T-Shirt- required for any parents chaperoning the band. This is the same style the students wear.
Band Parent T-Shirt (Women's Fit) Dri Fit
$13
Gray Dri Fit T-Shirt- required for any parents chaperoning the band. The women's fit is only available to parents. Students must wear the unisex cut. Will have the same logos as student shirts.
Large FCMS Band Sticker
$2
Optional item to show your FCMS Band Pride!
Small FCMS Band Sticker
$1
Optional item to show your FCMS Band Pride!
Add a donation for Fort Clarke Middle School Band
$
