Raffle to Benefit Vincent's Clubhouse

Vincent's Clubhouse is hosting an online raffle to raise funds to support or local programs such as our Camps, our Social Events and our Parent Support Groups. As Flagler County has continued to grow, our demand for local services has increased as well. Your ticket sales will allow us to have our camps at all major school breaks, our new revised social groups which will be lauching later this summer, and our parent support groups which are ongoing. In addition, these funds will also go into our building fund which will allow for recreation programs so our youth and young adults will have a place to socialize, receive services, attend life skills classes, etc.





Thank you for your contribution as we continue to make Flagler County an inclusive place for all!