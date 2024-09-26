Advertise with the Las Vegas Men's Chorus

Add on a Rehearsal Sponsorship
$150

Are you interested in engaging with our members during a live rehearsal AND being promoted on LVMC's social media? Add on a Rehearsal Sponsorship!

Front Interior Cover for One Concert
$600

Secure the best placement with this Marquee Opportunity!

8.5" x 5.5" portrait.

See options below to book an entire season for 20% off!

Back Exterior Cover for One Concert
$500

Secure the best placement with this Marquee Opportunity!

8.5" x 5.5" portrait.

See options below to book an entire season for 20% off!

Back Interior Cover for One Concert
$400

Secure the best placement with this Marquee Opportunity!

8.5" x 5.5" portrait.

See options below to book an entire season for 20% off!

Full Page for One Concert
$250

8.5" x 5.5" portrait.

See options below to book an entire season for 20% off!

Half Page for One Concert
$150

4.25" x 5.5" landscape.

See options below to book an entire season for 20% off!

Quarter Page for One Concert
$100

4.25" x 2.75" portrait.

See options below to book an entire season for 20% off!

Business Card for One Concert
$50

2.125" x 2.75" landscape.

See options below to book an entire season for 20% off!

Front Interior Cover for Entire Season
$1,440

Secure the best placement with this Marquee Opportunity AND receive 20% off when booking the entire season!

Save $360 versus individual concert pricing!

8.5" x 5.5" portrait.

Back Exterior Cover for Entire Season
$1,200

Secure the best placement with this Marquee Opportunity AND receive 20% off when booking the entire season!

Save $300 versus individual concert pricing!

8.5" x 5.5" portrait.

Back Interior Cover for Entire Season
$960

Secure the best placement with this Marquee Opportunity AND receive 20% off when booking the entire season!

Save $240 versus individual concert pricing!

8.5" x 5.5" portrait.

Full Page for Entire Season
$600

Receive 20% off when booking the entire season!

Save $150 versus individual concert pricing!

8.5" x 5.5" portrait.

Half Page for Entire Season
$360

Receive 20% off when booking the entire season!

Save $90 versus individual concert pricing!

4.25" x 5.5" landscape.

Quarter Page for Entire Season
$240

Receive 20% off when booking the entire season!

Save $60 versus individual concert pricing!

4.25" x 2.75" portrait.

Business Card for Entire Season
$120

Receive 20% off when booking the entire season!

Save $30 versus individual concert pricing!

2.125" x 2.75" landscape.

Add a donation for Las Vegas Men's Chorus

$

