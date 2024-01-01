Logo
Sellwood Community House
History Happy Hour Historic Viewmaster Raffle Ticket

Step right up and purchase a raffle ticket in advance of History Happy Hour, for chance to take some history home with you! 


Each $10 ticket buys you one chance to win a custom Historic Viewmaster, loaded with 7 images from Sellwood/Westmoreland's past! McLoughlin like you've never seen it before! Sellwood's first City Hall! Paper delivery by horse! You have to see it to believe it...


For every ticket you pre-purchase here, we will be sure to add a raffle ticket into your check-in package, which you can pick up upon arrival at the event. Note: You must be present to win! Raffle drawing planned for 8:30pm on 5/17. Advance raffle ticket sales close Thursday May 16 at 11:59pm. 


Thank you for your support, and good luck!

