PS 126 Manhattan Academy of Technology Parent Association
Live Auction 23-24
Night Rob Pascuzzi
$250
Improve your Game with Mr E
$250
One hour football lesson
One hour football lesson
Batters Up with Coach M
$400
Private Lesson at the Batting Cages with Coach Meehan
Private Lesson at the Batting Cages with Coach Meehan
Coach D’s Party Time
$500
After school Birthday Party in the Gym (Up to 25 Kids)
After school Birthday Party in the Gym (Up to 25 Kids)
Jazz Club Double-Date with the Suttons
$400
Attend a performance at one of NYC's finest jazz clubs with Mr. & Mrs. Sutton!
The Suttons will pay for your tickets, buy your drinks, and guarantee a swell
evening of good music and good company. Flexible date TBD.
https://sites.google.com/site/ps126matmusic/home
Attend a performance at one of NYC's finest jazz clubs with Mr. & Mrs. Sutton!
The Suttons will pay for your tickets, buy your drinks, and guarantee a swell
evening of good music and good company. Flexible date TBD.
https://sites.google.com/site/ps126matmusic/home
New York Mets
$300
Skate Lesson & Board
$250
Surfing with Coach D
$1,600
Catch a wave or two at Rockaway Beach
Catch a wave or two at Rockaway Beach
Principal for a Day
$300
Run the school for a day with Mr. Romero!
Run the school for a day with Mr. Romero!
Dumplings With Ms. Parker
$800
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!