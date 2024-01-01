2024 Fundraising Gala

Prayer City is a place of salvation, healing and deliverance! We are led by His Holy Spirit with signs, wonders and miracles of His power. We are here to provide a Holy Spirit infused environment where God’s people can come and be set free, healed and delivered to worship God in Spirit and in Truth. We take building disciples of Jesus Christ seriously as only them that overcome this world, the flesh and the devil will enter the kingdom of God! We are seeking donations so we can build this resting place for God’s presence, providing community services to the public at no cost to you! Please check out our website, PrayerCity.net. We look forward to praying with you and fellowshipping in His majestic name! Let the glory of God fill His place!