Brews & Bids II: Fundraiser for KFA
MaGerks Pub & Grill- 582 S Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA 19034
Join us for a night of dancing, food, drinks, a silent auction, and more in support of Kanna For All!
This event aims to raise money for scholarships that enable local youth to join the Kanna Fitness community, regardless of socioeconomic status or other barriers. Our vision is to bring fitness to youth who are currently underserved and underrepresented in functional fitness gyms.
