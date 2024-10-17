Signed Chubb Helmet Auction

This stunning, full-size Cleveland Browns Riddell helmet from the 2024 season is personally signed by star running back Nick Chubb and is a priceless item. The helmet features the new, iconic design and comes in its original box for protection and display. A must-have for any Browns fan or NFL memorabilia collector, this authentic piece celebrates one of the league’s premier athletes. Don’t miss the chance to own this rare collectible from one of Cleveland’s brightest stars!

This stunning, full-size Cleveland Browns Riddell helmet from the 2024 season is personally signed by star running back Nick Chubb and is a priceless item. The helmet features the new, iconic design and comes in its original box for protection and display. A must-have for any Browns fan or NFL memorabilia collector, this authentic piece celebrates one of the league’s premier athletes. Don’t miss the chance to own this rare collectible from one of Cleveland’s brightest stars!

seeMoreDetailsMobile