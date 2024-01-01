SHOW: ECT Ticket Order Form





Please use this form to order ECT complimentary and discounted tickets for PCC's mainstage performances. This form will remain open until Friday, April 25th at 11:55PM .





What is my Assistance group?

All Sing to Succeed members under the Escambia Children's Trust can redeem Tier A benefits.





When are these tickets for?

Saturday 7:30PM performance of Showtime. If you have a conflict with this date due to your involvement as a choir rep or volunteer, please contact Courtney at ***Note: These tickets are for theperformance of Showtime. If you have a conflict with this date due to your involvement as a choir rep or volunteer, please contact Courtney at [email protected] with any questions, and we'll invoice your privately to attend another day!



How do I pick up my tickets?

When your request is submitted, PCC will fulfill your ticket request with the Saenger for pickup at PCC prior to Friday, May 2nd. This typically takes 5-7 business days to fulfill. We will notify you when your tickets are ready. After 12PM Friday, May 2nd , they will be available for pickup ONLY at the Saenger Theatre Box Office during regular business hours (10AM-4:30PM): (850) 595-3880







About Zeffy

The online payment option for this ticketing promo is offered through Zeffy, an online service that eliminates service fees which ensures that all proceeds of your purchase are directly distributed to the Pensacola Children's Chorus. To support their infrastructure, Zeffy asks for a voluntary contribution as a standard addition to your final bill so that it can keep its services free to its non-profit clients. If you do not wish to contribute, click the applicable field in your Order Summary and select "Other" and pay your tickets with no additional fees!



We look forward to seeing you at the show!