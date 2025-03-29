2025 | Bowling Fest - March 29, 2025

8909 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78757

Single bowler
$50
Single Bowler
Bowling Team
$200
groupTicketCaption
4-Member Team
White Level Sponsorship
$50
Benefits: Name listed on event materials (e.g., flyers and programs) Recognition on social media (shared sponsor thank-you post) Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Maroon Level Sponsorship
$100
Benefits: Name/logo featured on event materials (e.g., flyers, programs, and banners) Individual thank-you post on social media Verbal acknowledgment during the event
Gray Level Sponsorship
$200
Benefits: Premium name/logo placement on all event materials Dedicated social media post highlighting your sponsorship Verbal acknowledgment during the event program Opportunity to display a small promotional item or banner at the venue
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing