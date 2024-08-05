National Association of Native Evangelicals Membership for Churches

Churches with 1-99 congregational members
$50

Annual dues for churches with 1-99 congregational members. This dues category is for independent churches and those churches for which their denomination is not a member of NANE.
Churches with 100-499 congregational members
$75

Annual dues for churches with 100-499 congregational members. This dues category is for independent churches and those churches for which their denomination is not a member of NANE.
Churches with 500-999 congregational members
$100

Annual dues for churches with 500-999 congregational members. This dues category is for independent churches and those churches for which their denomination is not a member of NANE.
Churches with 1,000-3,000 congregational members
$150

Annual dues for churches with 1,000-3,000 congregational members. This dues category is for independent churches and those churches for which their denomination is not a member of NANE.
Churches with more than 3,000 congregational members
$200

Annual dues for churches with more than 3,000 congregational members. This dues category is for independent churches and those churches for which their denomination is not a member of NANE.
