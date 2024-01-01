Membership 2024

Hello Emerald Zeal Ministries is a non-profit that is incorporated in Oregon and registered in Colorado. Our main focus is Outreach and Help for inmates and the elderly. We would like to provide resources for religious purposes, provide art supplies, art programs, and help provide forms and information regarding legal matters. This includes going into the Prisons and Nursing homes, to meet the people that need help, resources or just a friend. As artists we are also interested in providing a place within the local community of Denver to help youth and young adults find their niche and their calling and help them present their art as well as develop it. We would like to Auction some of our art to help with fundraising for our cause and for business operation costs.





My email is [email protected]

Feel free to reach out there if you have any questions.

Michael R Lucero, President

Emerald Zeal Ministries

My art platform:https://www.artmajeur.com/zen-lucero