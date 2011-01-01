Sponsor My Uniform from Stella Troutman

Dear Friends & Family!





I hope you're doing awesome! Guess what? I've started this super cool adventure with my competitive softball team, the Colorado Batbusters, and I want to tell you about something really exciting!





As we get ready for the new season (I'm on the 12U team now!), the costs for uniforms and traveling are going up. Instead of doing team fundraisers, I'm asking for your help to cover the cost of my uniform.





It would mean so much if you could sponsor a part of my uniform. This would show how much you believe in me and how dedicated I am to playing this sport and helping our team do awesome!





If you're interested in being a part of my softball journey and helping out with my uniform, please let me know. Any amount you can contribute would be amazing and mean the world to me. I promise to give it my all and having you on my team would be fantastic!





Thanks a bunch for thinking about it. If you have any questions or want more info, just reach out to me. Your support means everything to me!





Lots of love,

Stella Troutman