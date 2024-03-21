Taste of Tradition Hospitality Scholarship Gala (1)

Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring the culinary talents of award-winning chefs and students from across the Brazos Valley. This fundraiser is a black-tie affair with limited seating, so get your tickets while you can. In between bites of delicious food, enjoy live entertainment with dancing. Be sure to pick up some raffle tickets for a chance to win some amazing prizes. Best of all, proceeds from the event will provide scholarships for high school hospitality students via the Texas Restaurant Association – Brazos Valley Chapter, as well as funding for the Antonio Cuevas Memorial Scholarship benefiting a student of the Texas A&M Hospitality, Hotel Management and Tourism School. You can make a difference in the lives of aspiring chefs and hospitality professionals while enjoying a night of luxury. Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind event.





