Paws and Claws Birthday Bash

Join us to celebrate four years of growth and one year in our new home! Paws and Claws will be hosting Birthday Bash, a fun-filled evening with food from Fat Shallot, drinks, a vintage sale, denim decorating, candy bar, silent auction/raffle, caricature artist, live music and more. Whether you're a foster, donor, volunteer, adopter, or community member we would love for you to join us in celebration of this exciting milestone!





Ticket includes dinner, one drink ticket (cash bar following), access to activities and more. All ages welcome!